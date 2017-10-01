MILFORD V KILCAR: Kilcar remain on course for league and championship double in Donegal

A goal from Eoin McHugh at the start of the third quarter was the deciding score in this game in Milford, which keeps Kilcar on course to retain the Democrat Cup.

Kilcar 1-14

Milford 0-10

Kilcar, who also have the matter of a senior championship final on their minds, were short a number of regulars, among them Michael Hegarty and Ryan McHugh, but they still had too much for Milford.

Although through to the Intermediate final, Milford are in desperate need of league points to keep their Division One status, while Kilcar just need to win their remaining league game (away to Dungloe) to clinch the title.

Kilcar had the opening two points, Conor Doherty from play and Patrick McBrearty from a free.

Milford's TJ Evesspon pulled a point back but Mark Sweeney kept Kilcar two ahead. Pauric Curley and Patrick McBrearty traded scores before Luke Barrett and Kane Barrett had Milford level in the 25th minute.

Two frees from the McBrearty brothers, Stephen and Patrick, had Kilcar 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

Stephen McBrearty and Luke Barrett (free) traded scores at the start of the second half and it was tit for tat on 35 minutes as Stephen McBrearty and Darragh Black added points.

Patrick McBrearty (free) and Luke Barrett points left it 0-9 to 0-7 before Stephen McBrearty and Barry Shovlin opened the gap to four by the 45th minute.

The game was over as a contest when Eoin McHugh struck for the only goal on 47 minutes and before the end Conor Doherty (2) and Patrick McBrearty added further points, while Milford could only hit three in reply.

Scorers - Kilcar: Patrick McBrearty 0-5; Stephen McBrearty 0-4; Eoin McHugh 1-0; Conor Doherty 0-3; Mark Sweeney, Barry Shovlin 0-1 each.

Milford: Luke Barrett 0-4; TJ Evesson 0-2; Pauric Curley, Darragh Black, Kane Barrett, Cathal McGettigan 0-1 each.