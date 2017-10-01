Milford will contest Donegal Intermediate B final after Cloughaneely found to have played illegal player

Milford Reserve team will contest the Intermediate B Championship final after their objection to a Cloughaneely player who played in the semi-final was upheld by the Donegal CCCC.

The Donegal board issued the following statement on the matter:

"Arising from an objection from Baile na nGalloglach, Milford to the constitution of the Cloughaneely team in the intermediate semi final, The CCCC tonight (Saturday) conducted an investigation. The decision of Donegal CCCC is to award the Intermediate B Semi Final to BNG Milford. The CCCC have also proposed a suspension to a Cloughaneely player.

While both decisions remain open to a hearing, the CCCC can make no further comment.

The Donegal Intermediate B Final will be between Glenfin V BNG Milford on Sunday Oct 8th.