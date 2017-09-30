TERMON V CLOUGHANEELY: Cloughaneely win secures promotion to Division One

Cloughaneely had it very easy at the Burn Road with a facile win over local side Termon.

Cloughaneely 0-16

Termon 0-3

The win ensures Cloughaneely have been promoted to Division One next year and they also have their sights set on winning the Division Two title. If they win their final two games against Ardara (away) and Aodh Ruadh (home) they can do that.

They had it all their own way in this game as Termon had little to play for. They led by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break and Termon failed to raise a flag in the second half.

The winners' first half points came from Denis Boyle 0-4, Sean Maguire 0-2, Darren Ferry and Aidan Doohan.

Enda McCormick hit all three points for Termon.

In the second half the points continued to flow for Cloughaneely with John Fitzgerald (3), Martin Maguire (2), Darren Ferry, Aidan Doohan and Michael Fitzgerald all hitting the target. Indeed Martin Maguire was denied a goal by a great save by Michael Boyle.

Cloughaneely scorers: Denis Boyle 0-4; John Fitzgerald 0-3; Sean Maguire 0-2; Martin Maguire 0-2, Darren Ferry 0-2, Aidan Doohan 0-2, Michael Fitzgerald 0-1.

Termon scorers: Enda McCormick 0-3.