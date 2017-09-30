Naomh Muire and Naomh Ultan secure valuable league points

Naomh Muire and Naomh Ultan picked up important league victories in the two games

played in Division 3 of the All County League on Saturday.

Naomh Muire have gone top of the table following an impressive away win against Burt while Naomh Ultan were comfortable winners at home to Moville.

Naomh Muire were never in any trouble in Burt where at half-time they led by five points, 0-7 to 0-2. By the finish, they had stretched their lead out to eight points, winning by 0-10 to 0-2.

For Burt, it was another disappointing performance. Last week, they scored only three points in their home defeat to Naomh Ultan. Against Naomh Muire, they scored one less.

In Dunkineely, Naomh Ultan picked up two valuable league points and they now look a good bet to avoid relegation.

Dermot Gallier, Alan Lyons and Joe Alvey were among their scorers in the first half and by the break, they were 0-7 to 0-1 to the good.

They maintained control in the second half with James Byrne also getting in on the scoring act before Daragh Murrin struck for their goal close to the end.

Final score was Naomh Ultan 1-13, Moville 0-6.

Elsewhere on Saturday, St. Naul's won the Intermediate semi-final replay against Gaeil Fhánada.