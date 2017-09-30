DONEGAL SENIOR B C'SHIP: St. Eunan's get the better of Gaoth Dobhair

St. Eunan's are back in the Senior B Championship decider after victory of Gaoth Dobhair in MacCumhaill Park.

St. Eunan's 1-12

Gaoth Dobhair 0-7

The winners were always in control and will now meet Naomh Conaill in the decider.

St. Eunan's had the better of the opening hald and led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

Their scores were evenly distributed with three players getting two points each, Oisin Carr the opening two points (one a fisted effort), half-back Mark Forde coming forward to hit two great scores and then Michael Martin added the last two, the first from a free.

They led 0-4 to 0-1 after 13 minutes, Conor Boyle getting the Gaoth Dobhair opening point.

Boyle also got their second before Proinnsias Gallagher had the final point of the opening half.

Michael Martin was also a big contributor for St. Eunan's in the second half, pushing them four clear inside ten minutes. Manny Gallagher replied with, but Jake Whelan, just on as a sub., pointed a free for St. Eunan's.

Michael McKelvey pointed a '45' had big claims for a free and a penalty turned down as he went at the St. Eunan's defence but he pointed with his fist while Jake Whelan and Michael Martin replied for the Letterkenny men with two points to open the gap to 0-11 to 0-6.

There was no way back for Gaoth Dobhair and late on Mark Forde finished in style with a great individual goal, to send his side to the final.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Gavin Sweeney; Paul Mulligan, Chris Roarty, James Boyle; Ciaran Mac Aoidh, Joe Duffy. Proinnsias Gallagher (0-1); Michael McKelvey (0-2,45), Donal McBride; Neasan McBride, Sean Boyle, Sean Doherty; Conor Boyle (0-3,2f), John Brown, Manny Gallagher (0-1). Subs., Michael Roarty for S Boyle 20; Thomas Diver for Mulligan 55

ST. EUNAN'S: Conor Harley; Ronan Lennon, Colin McIntyre, Sean Halvey; Thomas Grant, Michael O'Malley, Mark Forde (1-2); Daniel Gillespie, Oisin Carr (0-2); Sean McGettigan, Kieran Sharkey, David O'Herlihy; Kevin Kealy, Michael Martin (0-5,1f), Cormac Coughlan. Subs., Darragh McWalter for McGettigan 23; Jake Whelan (0-3,2f) for Coughlan 39; Kevin Meehan for O'Herlihy 40



REEFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)