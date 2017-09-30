ST. NAUL'S V GAEIL FHÁNADA: St. Naul's prove too strong in replay to reach IFC final

St. Naul’s made no mistake at the second attempt as they overcame Gaeil Fhánada to reach the Intermediate final and a date with Milford



St Naul’s 2-14

Gaeil Fhánada 1-9



St Naul’s led by seven points at half-time after playing all the football in the opening 31 minutes..

Two goals at the end of the first quarter were the big and defining scores in the half as St Naul’s led 2-3 to 0-2 after an evenly contested opening ten minutes.

Oisin Shiels and Brian McVeigh had scored for Gaeil Fhánada and Peadar Mogan and Rose had raised the white flags for St Naul’s.

The first of the goals arrived on 12 minutes when Shane Conneely turned Gaeil Fhánada ‘keeper Brendan Friel to drill to the net from close range.

And four minutes later St Naul’s were celebrating a second green flag after John Rose got on the end of a Peadar Mogan delivery to blast only past Friel.

St. Naul’s had just one change from the drawn game with Barry Rose starting instead of Kevin Meehan and he did well. Last week he gave St. Naul's impetus when brought on and this time around he notched three points.

After the goal St Naul’s were now playing with great purpose and all the football.

And they were in a good place as they trooped off at the interval seven points up and playing with a swagger.



And John McNulty’s men didn’t let up in the second half against a Gaeil Fhánada side that were a pale shadow the team from six days earlier.

A brilliant individual Michael Sweeney goal early in the second half failed to ignite the Gaeil Fhánada challenge.

Sweeney strode through from midfield, side stepping a number of defender on the way before unleashing from ten metres. The goal brought the score back to 2-7 to 1-4.

But St Naul’s still continued to play the flowing football and thanks to points from Griffin, Daniel Friel, Barry Rose, Mogan they had eight points to spare at the final whistle.

Brian McVeigh scored three late points for Gaeil Fhánada.



ST NAUL’S: Patrick Burke; Conor McBrearty, Brendan McCole,Conor Gavigan; Stuart Johnston, Peadar Mogan (0-3,1f), Martin Breslin; Lee McBrearty, Daniel Friel (0-1); John Rose (1-0), Barry Rose (0-3), Shane Conneely (1-1); Edward Kane, Barry Griffin (0-1), Stephen Griffin (0-5,3f). Subs: Cathal Lowther for S Conneely 57; Aidan Meehan for D Friel 59; James Flynn for M Breslin, Daniel Brennan for B Rose both 62.

GAEIL FHANADA: Brendan Friel; Kevin McGonigle, James Gallagher, Odrhán Shiels; Conor McGonigle, Patrick Heraghty (0-1), Eoghan Carr; Michael Sweeney (1-0), Jimmy Coyle; Johnny Friel (0-2), Mark Friel, Brian McVeigh (0-4,3f); Niall Carr,Shaun McElwaine, Oisin Shiels (0-1). Subs: Frank Sweeney for Odhran Shiels 20; Oisin McFadden for Oisin Shiels 29; Davitt Walsh for E Carr 36; Alan McAteer for N Carr 46.

Referee: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin).