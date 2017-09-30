Donegal Masters into All-Ireland semi-final after win over Antrim

Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward and Dermot McColgan scored the goals as Donegal overcame Antrim in Garvaghy, Tyrone, on Wednesday night.



Donegal 2-16

Antrim 3-6



Donegal bossed this game and were much the better side throughout with the goals really settling matters.

Antrim scored two late penalties to give the final scoreboard a respectable look to it.

Naomh Muire’s Charlie Doherty captained Donegal in the absence of David McShane.

Donegal will now face Mayo, in the All- Ireland semi-final on Saturday, October 21st with venue to be decided.



Donegal scorers: Michael 'Sticky' Ward 1-4, Dermot McColgan 1-3, John Haran 0-3 Gerard McGrenra 0-3, Daniel Branley 0-2; Paul McGonigle 0-1.



Meanwhile Donegal Masters have announced that EBS Letterkenny/Donegal Town as the title sponsor of Donegal Gaelic Masters for 2017.

The sponsorship will apply for this year’s Master All Ireland Senior Championship.

Alison Hegarty, EBS Letterkenny / Donegal Town Branch Manager said “EBS is delighted to support Donegal Gaelic Masters. With EBS being Mortgage Masters, we feel it’s a perfect fit to support the Donegal Masters Team. EBS Letterkenny / Donegal Town has been an integral part of the Donegal community for the last 20 years. And like the Donegal Gaelic Masters, we pride ourselves in doing our absolute best to serve the county. Our Mortgage Masters will meet you anytime, and our goal is excellent customer service with the personal touch. EBS has been bringing mortgages home since 1935 - and we've mastered the art of mortgages.“

Paul Gallagher, Chairperson of the Donegal Masters said, “We are very excited to be sponsored by EBS and we look forward to a fruitful relationship”. We aim to push on this year and achieve even more success going forward. The team has had a great start to the 2017 campaign and has already qualified for the All Ireland semi-final where they will meet Mayo Masters who are the current All-Ireland champions on the 21st October,” said Gallagher.