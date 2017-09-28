Referee for Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Championship final appointed

The referee for the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Championship final has been appointed.

St. Mary's, Convoy clubman, Enda McFeely, will take charge of the final which is due to be played on Sunday, October 15th.

Kilcar are already in the final and they will be opposed by the winners of this Saturday night's second semi-final between Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill.

It will be the first senior final for McFeely, who has climbed through the ranks of Donegal refereeing in recent years. He has taken charge of a number of championship matches already this season and was in charge when Kilcar overcame Bundoran in the quarter-final and on Sunday last was the official in the middle of the Intermediate semi-final between Milford and Aodh Ruadh.