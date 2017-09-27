Donegal GAA club footballer handed ban of 48 weeks for referee incident

A Lifford Gaelic footballer has been suspended for 48 weeks after an incident with a referee in a recent club league game between Naomh Padraig, Lifford and Robert Emmett's.

The player involved, Johnny Mahon, was handed the ban by the Donegal Disciplinary Committee after the referee's report on the game was considered.

The referee involved in the game, which was abandoned as a result of the incident, was Martin McKinley.

It is also learned that the game has been awarded to Robert Emmett's.

Meanwhile, the investigation into a serious incident in another club league game between St. Mary's, Convoy and Naomh Colmcille is ongoing. The game was played on Saturday, 19th August in Convoy.

It is believed that the investigating committee have interviewed all sides involved and are deliberating on the evidence before making a final decision.