Team news for Finn Harps ahead of next week's game against Dundalk

Ollie Horgan has said Dundalk's late equaliser against Cork City on Monday night could well prove a costly strike for Finn Harps.

The 1-1 draw between Cork and Dundalk at Turner's Cross means Cork must wait a little while longer before securing the league title.

It also means Dundalk will come to Ballybofey a week on Saturday needing a win to keep their faint hopes of overhauling Cork alive.

“I didn't want to see that goal going in,” Horgan said.

“I'd have much preferred to see Dundalk beaten. It means now they will come with a full team to Ballybofey and try to get the win to deny Cork the title for another week.”

Harps, second from bottom in the Premier Division, have no game this weekend.

After Dundalk on October 6th, they play Derry City (a), Drogheda United (h) and Bohs (a).

Harps have 30 points, one less than Sligo Rovers who are third from bottom, and two less than Galway United who are in 9th.

Sean Houston, Ethan Boyle and Packie Mailey are injury doubts ahead of the Dundalk game. Paddy McCourt is expected to miss the game through suspension.

Meanwhile Horgan has paid tribute to Pascal Millien who has parted company with Harps.

It's understood the Haitain had become frustrated with a lack of first team opportunities since his arrival at the club.

“Pascal is a great lad and I wish him well,” Ollie said.

“He has a wife, and a young child who only just turned one. Pascal has gone home again to be with them.”