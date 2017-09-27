DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for the 19th of September were 2-7-6-4-8-1-3-5. Karl McGlynn and Martin Bonner matched first three numbers and won €30 each. This week's jackpot is €6900.

Well done to the U13 boys who beat St Eunan's away on Sunday evening

Hard luck to the U13 Girls who lost away to Urris on Saturday.

Well done to the U16 boys who beat Fanad Gaels away on Friday evening. This win puts them through to the semi-final.

The reserves had a good day out on Saturday when the defeated Aodh Rua to advance to the county intermediate B final. This was a very entertaining match with some very good football.

The team was: Liam O’Meara; Sean Foy, Paul McCrudden, Shaun McGlynn; Dean Herron,Martin O’Donnell,Shane McGinty; Ronan Gallagher, Steven McGlynn, Matthew McGinley, Aodhfin McGlynn, Jason Marley, Ross McDermott, Ciaran Foy, Ethan O’Donnell. Subs used: Mark Temple, Lorcan Donnellan, Ronan Carlin, Tony Carlin.

The senior ladies will play in their fourth final of 2017 when they take on Moville next Sunday the 1st of October in the Shield final.

The club would like to thank all of you who took part or helped out in any way at the Meentycat Airtricity walk on Saturday last.

MALIN

The under 13s beat Carndonagh last Wednesday in the Inishowen semi-final. They are now through to the A final against Naomh Padraig, Muff next Sunday with the time and venue yet to be confirmed.

The U12s played in a tournament in Maghera on Saturday, they beat Ballinderry and Magherafelt while also losing to Bellaghy and Glenullin.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1050. The numbers drawn were 3-6-7-2-1-4-5 with the €50 going to John Byrne, Beaugh - the first time he has ever won after doing the lotto for twenty years! Next week’s jackpot is €1100.

The club are delighted to announce that the Malin GAA 5K in memory of John Rustard raised a fantastic €11,880.

The club phone is a great way to keep up to date with all club activity, be it club events or senior and underage fixtures. If any club member or supporter would like to be included on our text list they should text the club phone on 086-8668531.

URRIS

The club is hosting "A Night at the Races" in the Square Bar, Clonmany this Saturday (September 30th). The proceeds from the night are going to the Clonmany Youth Club which was badly damaged in the recent floods.

Horses are now on sale for €10 from committee members and players, last few days to get one and support a good cause.

The Match ‘n’ Win numbers for September 21st: were 2,6,13,21. The €15 winners were Martin Doherty, Cloontagh. Sammy Harkin, Urrismana; Lee Gill, Ballyliffin. Neil McLaughlin (M), Isle of Doagh and John Noone, Cloontagh. This week's jackpot is €4,020.

The girls has a good win over Glenfin in Straid last Saturday. Next game is away to Naomh Conaill, Glenties at 12 noon on Saturday.

Both the U-9 and U-11 girls took part in the girls semi-final/finals night last Friday in Buncrana. Thanks to Siobhan Devlin for all her help with this bunch of girls this year.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Well done to the senior men on their win versus Naomh Muire in Dunfanaghy on Sunday. The win insures that we'll compete in the Senior Championship next year.

On Saturday the U10 hurlers traveled to Healy Park, Omagh for an U10 tournament hosted by Omagh St Endas GAC.

Twenty clubs from all over Ulster attended the tournament. MacCumhaills were in a group with teams from St Endas, Omagh, Castleblayney (Monaghan), Swatragh (Derry), Cappagh (Tyrone) and Gort na Mona (Antrim). MacCumhaills topped their group, winning all their matches and scoring a total of 10-10 and conceding 1-4. In the semi-final they were paired with Ballinascreen (Derry) and came

Extra time was required and MacCumhaills outscored their hosts 2-2 to no score in this period to emerge victorious in a very entertaining final.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 23, 24, 27 and 28. There were were three match three winners. They were Vivian Deery c/o the lotto, Maria Callaghan, Buncrana and Karen Houston who each receive €30. Next week’s lotto prize is €3,800.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no jackpot winner in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 13-17-18-22. This week's jackpot is €2100. Next week's bingo snowball is €1280.

RED HUGH’S

Red Hugh's reached the final of the Junior A Championship on Saturday.

The club are running a four week silver circle. The first draw is to take place on Saturday the 7th of October.

Red Hugh’s faced Milford in the quarter finals of the Division Two championship at home on Saturday. They will now play Glenfin the in semi final at home.

The club extends its sympathy to Hugh and Margaret Bonner and family Ballinman, Crossroads and John and Roseanne Penrose and family Aghyarn on the recent death of John and Margaret's father Jimmy Penrose.

The club also extends it’s sympathy to PJ and Mary McGinty and family Edenoughill on the recent death of Mary’s father Denis O’Neill,Stranorlar.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

Last week's lotto numbers were 2, 7, 9, 13, 14. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is €3,250. The €100 winner was Ciaran McDevitt, Carla.

Gaeil Fhánada and Naomh Naille go at it again this coming Saturday, in the Intermediate championship semi-final replay in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny, throw-in 3 pm.

The U13 girls claimed two more league points after a long, tricky trip to Ballyshannon. We would like to wish the Aodh Ruadh forward a speedy recovery from their injury after they clashed shins with our goalkeeper.

Congratulations to Mark McVeigh who was the lucky winner of €400 in our first cash draw.

The U13 boys carried on their rich vein of form as they finished off their group games on Sunday with a good victory over Letterkenny Gaels. That leaves the boys with a hugely impressive five wins from five and top of their group. Team and scorers: Brian Gallagher; Sean Carr, Hugh Rodgers, Charlie Mc Ateer (0-1); Gerard Tam Sweeney, Jamie McAteer, Ciaran Sweeney; Callum McAteer, Aaron McLaughlin; Brandon Friel (1-5), Caolan Gibbons, Darren Mc Ateer (1-4); James McAteer (0 - 5), Eoghan Logue, Cain Friel (2 - 0), Cormac Sweeney, Danny McAteer, Declan Brougham Shaun Mc Devitt.

The U16 boys suffered the narrowest of defeats last Friday to Glenfin in the Northern Championship quarter final.

Siobhan Coyle took to the pitch last Sunday for the TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship final in Croke Park.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €2300 in week 11 of the season draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Mary "Yank" Timoney C/O Gerry Timoney, Ciaran Kelly.The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 19, 23.

KILLYBEGS

There will be a Senior board meeting on Thursday 28th September at 9pm in the club rooms, Fintra.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 3,17,23,24 There was no jackpot winner.This week's jackpot is €2,350 There were three match 3 winners, Jonathan Molloy, Stragar, Declan Heraty, Harbour Bar and Mary O'Hea Cork City.

ST EUNAN'S

The Juniors lost to neighbours Glenswilly in the Senior C Championship Final at The Bridge on Saturday.

The reserves will take on Gaoth Dobhair in their Senior B Championship semi-final this Saturday evening in MacCumhaill Park.

The minor camógs had another good win on Monday night in O’Donnell Park beating Carndonagh to advance to the county final.

The U16 hurlers won the county league final in a cracking game against Buncrana.

The U16 girls footballers are at home to Aodh Ruadh, in the county semi-final on Saturday with a 12 noon throw-in.

The U13 Boys lost to Glenfin on Sunday evening.

The U12 hurlers had a very enjoyable day in Ballyshannon on Sunday winning the shield competition at the Hugh Daly Tournament.

The U8 girls had a great game against Termon on Saturday morning.

In future, all PO requests are to be sent by WhatsApp message to Niall Doherty (086-306 2893),Andy McGlynn (086-166 0357).

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 5 9 11 12 16.The €50 winners were Adrian McFadden,Ballyshannon Anthony Tummon, 6 Yoan Road, Enniskillen, Ayden O Brien, 46 Ocean Wave, Aylesbury Park, Sea Road, Sligo. This week's jackpot will be €6,650.

Cosgroves Supervalu will once again show their commitment to the support of Gaelic football in the local community when they host a customer evening with a GAA theme on Friday night next.

They will present the local club with100 footballs and also host a fun and games evening including face painting penalty shoot outs free giveaways etc. So wear your club colours and come along next Fri Sept 29th at 6.30pm.

The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express their sincere sympathy to Jacinta Brennan and family on the sad passing recently of Jacinta's father, James Coleman, Bunninadden,Co Sligo. Ar dheis de go raibh an anam.

The U13 girls had no game last week as Naomh Mhuire did not travel to Bundoran. The next match is scheduled as an away fixture against Mc Cumhaills later this week. Well done to Emily McGovern and NIcole Gallagher who have both been selected for the Donegal U13 development squad who will compete in the Ulster Blitz in Cookstown on Saturday October 14th.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of last week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 12-17-22-29. The €50 went to Mary Ita Boyle, Glen Road and Paddy Boyle, Drimlaghdrid Letir. This week's Jackpot is €5,400.

The annual Harvest fair draw took place in Leo' Bar on Saturday 23rd September in association with Glenties Services to whom we are very grateful. The first prize is a Pedigree Charolais Heifer, kindly sponsored by Glenties Services was won by Kevin McGroarty, Mountcharles. The second prize of €1000 Carmel Quinn, Kilkenny Glenties. The third prize of a HD TV sponsored by Paddy McDevitt, Fintown and Boston was won by Alan Kee, Main Street,Glenties. The fourth prize a generous €200 voucher from McGeehans Tyres, Fintown won by Mary O'Donnell, Mullantyboyle,Glenties and the final prize is a Pedigree Texel Ram Lamb was won by Vac Smith, Carricknagort Bruckless.

Congratulations to the reserves on reaching the Senior B county final by beating St Michaels.

Please come out in our usual numbers and support the seniors against Gaoth Dobhair, on Saturday evening, in the championship semi-final, in Ballybofey.

AODH RUADH

Heartbreak for Aodh Ruadh as only the narrowest margin separated them and Milford at the death in the county intermediate semi-final in Letterkenny.

The reserves lost their replay against Glenfin, in Convoy, on Saturday. The team was Karl O’Brien; Cian McGloin, Packie McGrath, Mickey Dolan; Eddie Lynch (0-2), Ronan Drummond (0-1), Gary Carty; Sean Taylor (0-1), Kerry Ryan; Ryan McKenna, Diarmuid McInerney (0-4, 3f), Ryan Granaghan (0-1); Mickey McNeely, Oisin Rooney, Christopher Goan. Subs: Conal Sweeney for Packie McGrath; David Finnerty for Mickey McNeely; Dermot Slevin for Chris Goan; Brian Dorrian, Chris McCabe, Martin Larkin, James Kelly, Rory Cullen, David McLoone, Raymie Granaghan, Anthony Coughlin.

The seniors’ focus now turns fully on the league. The aim will be to nail down promotion and secure the league title.

The under 16s booked their place in the Southern Divisional Final with two hard earned victories over a determined Naomh Muire outfit last week.

The Bakery Cup commenced on 12th April with over 50 players participating from the under 14 and under 13 age grades. This competition commenced in 1957 and is now a big part of the tradition of the club. The sponsor this year was Joe Donagher, a local lad who played successfully for the club and is now continuing that success with a string of pubs and restaurants in New York and Florida. The 2017 Team captains and vice captains were Matt Gillespie / Daire Warren; Cian Rooney / Shane Duffy; Colm McGloin / Corey Ryan; and Kyle Murray / Daire Gallagher. The 2017 group games were a bit one sided in April, but the knockout stages in September had a bit more bite with two close semi-finals where Colm McGloin’s team defeated Cian Rooney’s team in a close fought encounter 7-7 to 8-2. The other semi final was won by Matt Gillespie’s team who defeated Kyle Murray’s team on a scoreline of 6-3 to 3-5. The final was a tighter affair than the scoreline suggests with Colm McCloin’s team getting the better of Matt Gillespie’s 1-9 0-3. A big thank you to all players who took part and especially to our sponsor Joe Donagher.

The under 13s had a good win away to Ardara last Wednesday evening, coming back from two points down at half-time to win by six on a scoreline of 6-10 to 4-10.

Last Saturday saw the under 10s travelling to Ardara for a blitz. Aodh Ruadh were the only club which fielded three teams.

The senior team topped their group before losing to Ardara in the final by a few points. The intermediate team also topped their group, and only just lost out to Four Masters in their final. The junior team made it a trio of finals for Ballyshannon, but came up short in the decider. The under 10 boys now have a blitz in Kinlough on Saturday morning.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Tuesday 28th November. All team managers should have reports submitted to Lisa McTernan by Friday 17th November. The committee would like to take this opportunity thank the White Hotel Group for sponsoring the Euro Shot Challenge weekend away.

The under 16 girls are building up to their county semi-final this Saturday in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny at 12 noon.

The Aodh Ruadh under 14 team had an entertaining run at the All-Ireland 7s competition at Kilmacud Croke's last Saturday. Well done to the squad of Caitlin McGarrigle, Ciara Caldwell, Eilish Gallagher, Grainne Maguire, Ella Clancy, Lucy McGlynn, Lauren McHugh, Sarah Jane Keon, Lucy McGlynn and Aoibhínn McGarrigle on representing club and county with pride.

The under 13 girls played Fanad Gaels last Friday. Unfortunately on the night football was secondary with a serious leg injury to Megan Kane seeing the game finished early and Megan removed by ambulance. Thankfully Megan is in much better fettle now and hopes to be back in action shortly. On the night Fanad were the better side and won 2-3 to 1-2.

We hosted our annual Aodh Ó Dálaigh under 12 Tournament on Sunday last. The four clubs who took part were Keady of Armagh, Loch Mór Dál gCais from Antrim, St Eunan's and Aodh Ruadh. Keady defeated Loch Mór Dál gCais, in the Premier League final and St Eunan's defeated Aodh Ruadh in the Hugh Daly Shield final.

This Sunday we host our annual Alan Ryan / Seamus Grimes under 16 Tournament. Teams committed to this year's event are Easkey of Sligo, Omagh St Enda's, Antrim's Loch Mór Dál gCais and Buncrana and Aodh Ruadh of Donegal. The action gets underway at 10.30am.

Aodh Ruadh are looking for the support of all our under 8 and under 10 boys and girls this Friday. Supervalu in Bundoran are offering a prize of gear worth €1,000 to whoever of Aodh Ruadh, Melvin Gaels and Bundoran brings out the most players with the best colours on Friday evening.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €4,700. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 4, 5, 8, 13 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Brid Campbell, Corker; Tommy McNern, Market Street; McKee Family, Tullyhorkey; Aisling Hannigan, c/o Market House; and Donna McGee, Dunmuckrim. This week's draw is in Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €4,800 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

ST NAUL'S

Ladies Ulster Championship football comes to Gerard Gallagher Park, Mountcharles, this Sunday when our Ladies team take on Down champions, Ballymartin in the Ulster quarter-final at 2 o'clock.

The senior men made us sweat in the Co Intermediate semi-final against Fanad Gaels in Letterkenny on Sunday.

However, they showed great character to come back from what appeared to be certain defeat to snatch a draw with time almost up. The hero of the day was Edward Kane who showed great calmness to shoot a magnificent point to keep us in the competition. The replay has been fixed for Letterkenny again on Saturday next at 3pm.

As Autumn moves in and longer nights beckon it means the focus turns to indoor activities. Scor na nOg is on the horizon.

It is open to anyone under 16 from the club area and places are still available for inclusion in the musical instrument group, the ballad group and quiz team. If anyone is interested in taking part they should contact any of the club officers or Ann Marie Sheerin.

The ladies are organising a ‘Preloved Dress Sale’ with afternoon tea on Sunday 29th October at 4pm. in Inver Community Centre.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors and reserves lost out to Kilcar and Naomh Conaill at the weekend in their respective championship semi-finals.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,4,6,11,15,18. The Match 5 winners were Peadar McFadden, Australia, Mickey McFadden Scotland and Liam Kane Glenswilly who won €35 each. This week' Jackpot be €4550.

The Parish League continues this Sunday- Week 4 -from 11 am for children aged 4-12years. In tea rooms this week are Phyllis McNulty and Hazel Neely and on the gate is Treasa Toye.

Hard luck to the U13 girls team who put up a great fight on Friday night last against MacCumhaills at MacCumhaill Park.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The reserve footballers lost out to Red Hugh’s on Sunday.

The club will host its annual 'End of Season' party in the Arena 7 this Friday evening 29th September from 5-7pm. All underage footballers, hurlers, camogs from U-6 to U-12 and their friends are welcome to attend.

Club member Caoimhe Ní Chathail has been nominated in the Rising Star category for the Oireachtas na Gaeilge media awards. Please consider voting for her by texting GRADAM 103 to 57003 (or 60999 from outside ROI). Go raibh maith agat.

Adults, children, do you want to be involved in Scór? Whether performing or helping the performers to prepare we need musicians, singers, Irish dancers, actors, public speakers, quizzers. If you can help or you can perform please contact Bairbre 089 4218215. Let's do our club proud again this year. Bainfidh tú sult as!

The U-8 footballers were on the road last Friday evening as they traveled to Convoy to take on St. Mary's in their last Summer Blitz of the season. Both clubs fielded two teams with an even mix of girls and boys.

Well done to the U-13 girls footballers who defeated Naomh Brid/Pettigo on Friday evening past. This result made it five wins from five games and the girls are eagerly awaiting their opponents for the semi-final.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 4 10 15 agus 21 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Máire Mhic Pháidín, Baile Na nGallóglach agus Mark Mac Conaclaigh, f/ch Carmel. Fuair siad €75 an duine. B’í Anna Nic Lochlainn, Carraic a fuair an duais tinrimh, buidéal fíona, agus b’é Doncha Mac Giolla Bhríde, Ceann na Leargaí a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt Dé Luain seo chugainn an 2ú Deireadh Fómhair in Óstán na Trá ag a 10 a chlog. €7,100 sa phota óir.

Bhí ‘blitz’ ag an fhoireann Faoi -8 Dé Satharn sna Dúnaibh in éadan Ghleann tSúilí. Buíochas do Ghleann tSúilí gur thaistil siad.

CILL CHARTHA

Well done to our seniors who are back in the championship final following their win over St Michaels in MacCumhaill Park last Saturday.

The reserves won 5-16 to 2-15 away to Bundoran on Sunday to move top of their division.

The under 16s defeated Naomh Columba 2-7 to 1-9 in the first league of the championship Division Two semi-final. The under 13s were defeated away by N Columba on Monday.

The annual club development 10 week draw starts this Sunday 22nd October tickets available locally and online on our website please support this important fundraiser for the club.

There was no winner of the last week's lotto jackpot so this week's jackpot is €3,900.

Last week’s numbers were 5,21, 22 and 25. The winners were: €50 Elis McMorrow, Killybegs €30 Matthew McClean, Curris €20 Francis Haughey, Kilbeg and Kyle Cully, Cruckarra.

AN TEARMAINN

We have a vacancy on our Community Employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road. If you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact Brian Trearty on 086 340 6167.

Well done to all our U6s who took part in the Fundamentals activities on Saturday last at An Craoibhín in Termon. Over 50 boys and girls were in attendance, what a magnificent turn out. This Saturday is the final Fundamentals session of the year again in An Craoibhin with a 10.30 start. All boys and girls that are born in 2010 2011 or 2012 are welcome to take part. All queries to Aidan or Daireann.

The Termon U8 boys and girls travelled to O'Donnell Park on Saturday to play St Eunan's. Well done to all 28, and with 13 of these being girls the future looks bright for our boys and girls teams in the future.

The U10 boys have possibly their final blitz of the year this Saturday morning. Naomh Muire, Cloughaneely and Glenswilly are the guests clubs.

Well done to our U13 boys who put in a superb performance to defeat Sean Mac Cumhaills in their opening game of their NRB Division One League.

The U-16 boys recorded a fine Championship win when they defeated Convoy at The Burn Road on Monday last.

Last week's draw took place in The Lagoon. The numbers drawn were 7, 17, 19 and 28. There was no Jackpot winner. The match 3 winners were Conor Tinney and Áine Bn Uí Chnáimhsí c/o Bingo.

The open draw winners were John Black and Hugh Gorman. Next week's draw takes place in Nora's with Pauric Hilferty, Joe O'Connell and Hugh Harkin co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €2,100.