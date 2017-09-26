SCHOOLS ATHLETICS
17th Donegal Primary Schools Cross-Country a major success in Finn Valley
Some of the children who took part in the Primary Schools cross-country
With an entry of approximately 700 children representing 48 schools, the 17th Annual Primary Schools Cross Country event at Finn Valley A.C. got off to a great start with the fine weather prevailing.
Competition was strong as all competitors chased the points for their school. The event was as always enhanced by the excellent work done by staff and stewards on the day, coupled with enthusiastic parents and teachers.
Up for grabs were awards in each of the various school size categories, small, medium and large with the spoils going to a wide geographical spread.
A big thank you to Finn Valley A.C. and Finn Valley College who marshalled the event. Top performances of the day Mia Fletcher, Downings; Caolain McFadden, Creeslough; Ríona Doherty, St. Mary’s Stranorlar; Leanna Aidoo, Scoil Mhuire Gan Small Letterkenny.
Place
Race:1 U9 Girls School Large
School
1
Leanna Aidoo
Scoil Mhuire Gan Small
2
Eimear Cassidy
Woodlands
3
Anna Sweeney
Woodlands
4
Rosie Doherty
Woodlands
5
Zara Thompson
Stranorlar
6
Sadie Gallagher
Gael Scoil Letterkenny
7
Meadbh Doherty
Woodlands
8
Aine Duffy
Woodlands
9
Lucy Chambers Black
Woodlands
10
Freya O’Sullivan
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
Team Result
1
16 points
Woodlands
2
40 points
Scoil Mhuire Gan Small
3
44 points
Gael Scoil Adhmhain
Place
Race:2 U9 Girls School Medium/Small
School
1
Chloe Burns
Dromore
2
Murrin McDaid
Muff
3
Ellie Duddy
Stramore
4
Adhriana McGlinchey
Castlefinn
5
Cora Duddy
Stramore
6
Chlrana Kelly
Raphoe
7
Jessica McColgan
Muff
8
Katlin Walden
Convoy
9
Aria McGlinchey
Castlefinn
10
Grace McBride
Convoy
Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)
1
39 points
Muff
2
42 points
Castlefinn
3
65 points
Convoy
Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)
1
170 points
Taoghóige
Place
Race:3 U9 Boys Large School
School
1
Adam Rodgers
Colmcille Letterkenny
2
Bradley Boyle
Woodlands
3
Andre Martins
Colmcille
4
Finn Nolan
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
5
Elan Smith
Woodlands
6
Eamon McGuire
Woodlands
7
Matthew Heary
Woodlands
8
Cormac Crossan
Woodlands
9
Cian Fletcher
Gael Scoil
10
Odhran Daly
Scoil Colmcille
Team Result
1
20 points
Woodlands
2
34 points
Scoil Colmcille Letterkenny
3
38 points
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
Place
Race:4 U9 Boys Medium/Small
School
1
Mark Wilkinson
Dromore
2
Ross O’Donnell
Muff
3
Jack Gallagher
Sessiaghoneill
4
Diarmuid Reid
Convoy
5
Zac Gallagher
Stramore
6
Davin Kelly
Educate Together
7
Jack Byrne
Sessiaghoneill
8
Oisin Mullen
Sessiaghoneill
9
Sean Gallagher
Educate Together
10
Conor McNally
Muff
Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)
1
29 points
Sessiaghoneill
2
47 points
Muff
3
91 points
Dromore
Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)
1
231 points
Taobhóige
Place
Race:5 U11 Girls Large School
School
1
Riona Doherty
Stranorlar
2
Emma Bonner
Woodlands
3
Emily Kelly
Stranorlar
4
Lucy Toner
Woodlands
5
Sarah Henry
Woodlands
6
Maria Kelly
Stranorlar
7
Niamh Ryan
Stranorlar
8
Sophie Ellis
Woodlands
9
Ita McGee
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
10
Caitlin Fletcher
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
Team Result
1
17 points
St. Mary’s Stranorlar
2
19 points
Woodlands
3
43 points
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
Place
Race:6 U11 Girls Medium/Small
School
1
Mia Fletcher
Downings
2
Eimear Mc Fadden
Muff
3
Orla Duddy
Stramore
4
Aoife Mc Laughlin
Drumore
5
Hannah Cassidy
Muff
6
Leah McGee
Convoy
7
Tara McDermott
Stramore
8
Hannah McGowan
Dooish
9
Chloe Costello
Muff
10
Ailisha McCullagh
Raphoe
Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)
1
28 points
Muff
2
56 points
Convoy
3
58 points
Raphoe
Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)
1
102 points
Stramore
2
168 points
Glencovitt
3
193 points
Taobhóige
Place
Race:7 U11 Boys Large School
School
1
Oisin Lynch
St Patrick’s Castlederg
2
Ciaran McFeeley
Woodlands
3
Harry Shields
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
4
Luke McGuinness
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
5
Liam Duff
Colmcille Letterkenny
6
Jack Mawaditt
Woodlands
7
Emaul Adeogun
Colmcille Letterkenny
8
Rory McFaddeln
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
9
Jamie Gavigan
Stranorlar
10
Odhran Ryan
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
Team Result
1
25 points
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
2
33 points
Woodlands
3
51 points
St. Mary’s Stranorlar
4
53 points
Scoil Colmcille
Place
Race:8 U11 Boys Medium/Small School
School
1
Caolan McFadden
Creeslough
2
Sean Gallagher
Glencovitt
3
Matthew McGeehan
Dooish
4
Harry Gallagher
Glencovitt
5
Conor Gallagher
Dromore
6
Ace Rodriguez
Lifford
7
James Russell
Gartan
8
Promise Adesanya
Educate Together
9
Shane McCormack
Taobhóige
10
Conor Breen
Creeslough
Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)
1
44 points
Creeslough
2
65 points
Dromore
3
81 points
Educate Together
Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)
1
64 points
Glencovitt
2
155 points
Stramore
3
202 points
Taobhóige
Place
Race:9 U13 Girls Large School
School
1
Gillian Reynolds
Woodlands
2
Amy Bonner
Woodlands
3
Abby Fagan
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
4
Bevan Coyle
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
5
Sophie Ward
Woodlands
6
Abagail Temple
Stranorlar
7
Clodagh O’Connor
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
8
Sophie Crealey
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
9
Tanisha McCrea
Scoil Mhuire Gan Small
10
Rian Sheridan
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
Team Result
1
20 points
Woodlands
2
22 points
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
3
48 points
St. Mary’s Stranorlar
4
87 points
Scoil Mhuire Gan Small
Place
Race:10 U13 Girls Medium/Small School
School
1
Katie Dowds
Sessiaghoneill
2
Ella Costello
Muff
3
Sarah Alexander
Dooish
4
Ciara Lynch
Muff
5
Rhiona McColgan
Muff
6
Holly Duddy
Stramore
7
Serena Barron
Muff
8
Sarah Conaghan
Drumkeen
9
Ava Walsh
Muff
10
Ella McGlinchey
Castlefinn
Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)
1
18 points
Muff
2
79 points
Dooish
3
80 points
Sessiaghoneill
Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)
1
149 points
Taoghóige
Place
Race:11 U13 Boys Large School
School
1
Phillip McGee
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
2
Rowan Smith
Woodlands
3
Billy McFeely
Woodlands
4
Owen Farren
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
5
Noah Dupliss
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
6
Luka Brown
Stranorlar
7
Cianán Coyle
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
8
Daragh McFeeley
Woodlands
9
Oisin Scanlon
Woodlands
10
Joseph Boyle
Stranorlar
Team Result
1
17 points
Gael Scoil Adhamhain
2
22 points
Woodlands
3
44 points
St Mary’s Stranorlar
4
59 points
Colmcille
Place
Race:12 U13 Boys Medium/Small School
School
1
Boyd Russell
Gartan
2
Conor Murphy
Glencovitt
3
Adam McCullagh
Glencovitt
4
Cian McMenamin
Termon
5
Fionn Farren
Castlefinn
6
Brendan Roe
Muff
7
Sean Patton
Drumkeen
8
Liam Carlin
Lifford
9
Conor McGinty
Dooish
10
Sean Bonner
Castlefinn
Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)
1
33 points
Castlefinn
2
84 points
Muff
3
115 points
Dromore
Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)
1
50 points
Glencovitt
2
96 points
Stramore
3
157 points
Chóimin
