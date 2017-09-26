17th Donegal Primary Schools Cross-Country a major success in Finn Valley

With an entry of approximately 700 children representing 48 schools, the 17th Annual Primary Schools Cross Country event at Finn Valley A.C. got off to a great start with the fine weather prevailing.

Competition was strong as all competitors chased the points for their school. The event was as always enhanced by the excellent work done by staff and stewards on the day, coupled with enthusiastic parents and teachers.

Up for grabs were awards in each of the various school size categories, small, medium and large with the spoils going to a wide geographical spread.

A big thank you to Finn Valley A.C. and Finn Valley College who marshalled the event. Top performances of the day Mia Fletcher, Downings; Caolain McFadden, Creeslough; Ríona Doherty, St. Mary’s Stranorlar; Leanna Aidoo, Scoil Mhuire Gan Small Letterkenny.

Place

Race:1 U9 Girls School Large

School

1

Leanna Aidoo

Scoil Mhuire Gan Small

2

Eimear Cassidy

Woodlands

3

Anna Sweeney

Woodlands

4

Rosie Doherty

Woodlands

5

Zara Thompson

Stranorlar

6

Sadie Gallagher

Gael Scoil Letterkenny

7

Meadbh Doherty

Woodlands

8

Aine Duffy

Woodlands

9

Lucy Chambers Black

Woodlands

10

Freya O’Sullivan

Gael Scoil Adhamhain



Team Result



1

16 points

Woodlands

2

40 points

Scoil Mhuire Gan Small

3

44 points

Gael Scoil Adhmhain

Place

Race:2 U9 Girls School Medium/Small

School

1

Chloe Burns

Dromore

2

Murrin McDaid

Muff

3

Ellie Duddy

Stramore

4

Adhriana McGlinchey

Castlefinn

5

Cora Duddy

Stramore

6

Chlrana Kelly

Raphoe

7

Jessica McColgan

Muff

8

Katlin Walden

Convoy

9

Aria McGlinchey

Castlefinn

10

Grace McBride

Convoy



Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)



1

39 points

Muff

2

42 points

Castlefinn

3

65 points

Convoy



Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)



1

170 points

Taoghóige

Place

Race:3 U9 Boys Large School

School

1

Adam Rodgers

Colmcille Letterkenny

2

Bradley Boyle

Woodlands

3

Andre Martins

Colmcille

4

Finn Nolan

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

5

Elan Smith

Woodlands

6

Eamon McGuire

Woodlands

7

Matthew Heary

Woodlands

8

Cormac Crossan

Woodlands

9

Cian Fletcher

Gael Scoil

10

Odhran Daly

Scoil Colmcille



Team Result



1

20 points

Woodlands

2

34 points

Scoil Colmcille Letterkenny

3

38 points

Gael Scoil Adhamhain



Place

Race:4 U9 Boys Medium/Small

School

1

Mark Wilkinson

Dromore

2

Ross O’Donnell

Muff

3

Jack Gallagher

Sessiaghoneill

4

Diarmuid Reid

Convoy

5

Zac Gallagher

Stramore

6

Davin Kelly

Educate Together

7

Jack Byrne

Sessiaghoneill

8

Oisin Mullen

Sessiaghoneill

9

Sean Gallagher

Educate Together

10

Conor McNally

Muff



Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)



1

29 points

Sessiaghoneill

2

47 points

Muff

3

91 points

Dromore



Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)



1

231 points

Taobhóige

Place

Race:5 U11 Girls Large School

School

1

Riona Doherty

Stranorlar

2

Emma Bonner

Woodlands

3

Emily Kelly

Stranorlar

4

Lucy Toner

Woodlands

5

Sarah Henry

Woodlands

6

Maria Kelly

Stranorlar

7

Niamh Ryan

Stranorlar

8

Sophie Ellis

Woodlands

9

Ita McGee

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

10

Caitlin Fletcher

Gael Scoil Adhamhain



Team Result



1

17 points

St. Mary’s Stranorlar

2

19 points

Woodlands

3

43 points

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

Place

Race:6 U11 Girls Medium/Small

School

1

Mia Fletcher

Downings

2

Eimear Mc Fadden

Muff

3

Orla Duddy

Stramore

4

Aoife Mc Laughlin

Drumore

5

Hannah Cassidy

Muff

6

Leah McGee

Convoy

7

Tara McDermott

Stramore

8

Hannah McGowan

Dooish

9

Chloe Costello

Muff

10

Ailisha McCullagh

Raphoe



Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)



1

28 points

Muff

2

56 points

Convoy

3

58 points

Raphoe



Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)



1

102 points

Stramore

2

168 points

Glencovitt

3

193 points

Taobhóige

Place

Race:7 U11 Boys Large School

School

1

Oisin Lynch

St Patrick’s Castlederg

2

Ciaran McFeeley

Woodlands

3

Harry Shields

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

4

Luke McGuinness

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

5

Liam Duff

Colmcille Letterkenny

6

Jack Mawaditt

Woodlands

7

Emaul Adeogun

Colmcille Letterkenny

8

Rory McFaddeln

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

9

Jamie Gavigan

Stranorlar

10

Odhran Ryan

Gael Scoil Adhamhain



Team Result



1

25 points

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

2

33 points

Woodlands

3

51 points

St. Mary’s Stranorlar

4

53 points

Scoil Colmcille

Place

Race:8 U11 Boys Medium/Small School

School

1

Caolan McFadden

Creeslough

2

Sean Gallagher

Glencovitt

3

Matthew McGeehan

Dooish

4

Harry Gallagher

Glencovitt

5

Conor Gallagher

Dromore

6

Ace Rodriguez

Lifford

7

James Russell

Gartan

8

Promise Adesanya

Educate Together

9

Shane McCormack

Taobhóige

10

Conor Breen

Creeslough



Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)



1

44 points

Creeslough

2

65 points

Dromore

3

81 points

Educate Together



Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)



1

64 points

Glencovitt

2

155 points

Stramore

3

202 points

Taobhóige

Place

Race:9 U13 Girls Large School

School

1

Gillian Reynolds

Woodlands

2

Amy Bonner

Woodlands

3

Abby Fagan

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

4

Bevan Coyle

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

5

Sophie Ward

Woodlands

6

Abagail Temple

Stranorlar

7

Clodagh O’Connor

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

8

Sophie Crealey

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

9

Tanisha McCrea

Scoil Mhuire Gan Small

10

Rian Sheridan

Gael Scoil Adhamhain



Team Result



1

20 points

Woodlands

2

22 points

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

3

48 points

St. Mary’s Stranorlar

4

87 points

Scoil Mhuire Gan Small

Place

Race:10 U13 Girls Medium/Small School

School

1

Katie Dowds

Sessiaghoneill

2

Ella Costello

Muff

3

Sarah Alexander

Dooish

4

Ciara Lynch

Muff

5

Rhiona McColgan

Muff

6

Holly Duddy

Stramore

7

Serena Barron

Muff

8

Sarah Conaghan

Drumkeen

9

Ava Walsh

Muff

10

Ella McGlinchey

Castlefinn



Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)



1

18 points

Muff

2

79 points

Dooish

3

80 points

Sessiaghoneill



Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)



1

149 points

Taoghóige

Place

Race:11 U13 Boys Large School

School

1

Phillip McGee

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

2

Rowan Smith

Woodlands

3

Billy McFeely

Woodlands

4

Owen Farren

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

5

Noah Dupliss

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

6

Luka Brown

Stranorlar

7

Cianán Coyle

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

8

Daragh McFeeley

Woodlands

9

Oisin Scanlon

Woodlands

10

Joseph Boyle

Stranorlar



Team Result



1

17 points

Gael Scoil Adhamhain

2

22 points

Woodlands

3

44 points

St Mary’s Stranorlar

4

59 points

Colmcille

Place

Race:12 U13 Boys Medium/Small School

School

1

Boyd Russell

Gartan

2

Conor Murphy

Glencovitt

3

Adam McCullagh

Glencovitt

4

Cian McMenamin

Termon

5

Fionn Farren

Castlefinn

6

Brendan Roe

Muff

7

Sean Patton

Drumkeen

8

Liam Carlin

Lifford

9

Conor McGinty

Dooish

10

Sean Bonner

Castlefinn



Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)



1

33 points

Castlefinn

2

84 points

Muff

3

115 points

Dromore



Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)



1

50 points

Glencovitt

2

96 points

Stramore

3

157 points

Chóimin