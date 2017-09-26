DONEGAL GAA
See the full list of Donegal GAA Club fixtures for coming week
The big game this weekend is the second in the Michael Murphy Senior Championship semi-finals when Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair clash in Ballybofey on Saturday evening.
The replay of the Intermediate semi-final between Gaeil Fhánada and St. Nauls is also on Saturday in Letterkenny at 3 p.m. and there is also a good number of league games on Saturday and Sunday.
THE FULL LIST IS
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship
Sat, 30 Sep,
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conáil V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship
Sat, 30 Sep,
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, St Naul's V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship
Sat, 30 Sep,
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, St Eunan's V Gaoth Dobhair 17:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 01 Oct,
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 30 Sep,
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 16:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct,
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Ardara 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 30 Sep,
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:45, Ref: TBC
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Moville 17:45, Ref: TBC
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 17:45, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 01 Oct,
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 30 Sep,
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct,
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Ardara 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 30 Sep,
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 16:15, Ref: TBC
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 16:45, Ref: TBC
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Naul's 17:45, Ref: TBC
SRB Under 13s Division 1
Wed, 27 Sep,
Wed, 27 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: Pat Walsh
SRB Under 13s Division 2
Sat, 30 Sep,
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 14s Division 3 Plate Final
Wed, 27 Sep,
Wed, 27 Sep, Venue: Beart, Moville V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Division 1 Group 1
Wed, 27 Sep,
Wed, 27 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC
