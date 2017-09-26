See the full list of Donegal GAA Club fixtures for coming week

The big game this weekend is the second in the Michael Murphy Senior Championship semi-finals when Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair clash in Ballybofey on Saturday evening.

The replay of the Intermediate semi-final between Gaeil Fhánada and St. Nauls is also on Saturday in Letterkenny at 3 p.m. and there is also a good number of league games on Saturday and Sunday.

THE FULL LIST IS

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship

Sat, 30 Sep,

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Conáil V Gaoth Dobhair 19:30, Ref: TBC



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship

Sat, 30 Sep,

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, St Naul's V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship

Sat, 30 Sep,

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, St Eunan's V Gaoth Dobhair 17:30, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sun, 01 Oct,

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sat, 30 Sep,

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 16:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct,

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Ardara 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 30 Sep,

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:45, Ref: TBC

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Moville 17:45, Ref: TBC

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 17:45, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 01 Oct,

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 30 Sep,

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct,

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Malin 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Ardara 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: TBC



AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 30 Sep,

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 16:15, Ref: TBC

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 16:45, Ref: TBC

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Naul's 17:45, Ref: TBC



SRB Under 13s Division 1

Wed, 27 Sep,

Wed, 27 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: Pat Walsh



SRB Under 13s Division 2

Sat, 30 Sep,

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC



County Under 14s Division 3 Plate Final

Wed, 27 Sep,

Wed, 27 Sep, Venue: Beart, Moville V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC



NRB Division 1 Group 1

Wed, 27 Sep,

Wed, 27 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC