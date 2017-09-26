BRIAN MCENIFF VIEW: Kilcar were awesome against St. Michael's - simple as that

First of all congratulations to Declan Bonner on his appointment as new senior team manager.

It's a good appointment. Declan has put in a lot of work over the last five or six years with underage football in the county.

He has won minor and U-21 Ulster titles with the group coming through which obviously is a huge plus for him.

He has a difficult job ahead of him. Expectations among Donegal supporters are very high. But the reality is we are in a rebuilding phase and people are going to have to be patient.

Commiserations to Shaun Paul Barrett and Cathal Corey, the other two candidates in the field. I’m sure they were disappointed but it was good that they went for the job. It is always good to have competition and it will make sure the man that gets it will be on his toes.

We had the first of the senior championship semi-finals on Saturday night. Kilcar were awesome and there is no other way to describe them.

It was a really top class display from Kilcar. I thought with the wind and the rain the conditions would not suit them.

But they put that theory to bed fairly early. In short they blew St Michael’s away. The men from Dunfanaghy and Creeslough could not cope with the pace of Ryan and Eoin McHugh and Ciaran McGinley.

Colm McFadden tried hard for St Michael’s and I thought, despite wave after wave running at him, Ciaran Gallagher had a good game for St Michael’s too.

Stephen McBrearty also kicked a number of fine points for Kilcar and it was interesting that Kilcar won without Patrick McBrearty having to come out of third gear.

He scored his first point in the early minutes of the second half which is an interesting statistic in itself.

It was very reminiscent of Kilcar’s semi-final performance against Naomh Conaill last year.

The one thing that will be a concern for Barry Doherty and his management team is the lack of physicality in the game. That won’t be the case the next day against either Naomh Conaill or Gaoth Dobhair, who are playing in the other semi-final next weekend.

That one promises to be a fascinating contest. I must say I’m really looking forward to it.

Going on their display against St Eunan’s. Gaoth Dobhair will go into this game as favourites. But I certainly would not write off Naomh Conaill. If they can re-discover their form of a couple of seasons ago, I would give them a good chance. But right now if a gun was put to my head I would back Gaoth Dobhair.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.