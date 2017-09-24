Bonagee United book place in semi-finals of League Cup

Dean Larkin’s late goal secured a Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup semi-final spot for Bonagee United on a day when former Finn Harps star Michael Funston scored against the Harps Reserves.

Meanwhile Swilly Rovers overturned a two-goal deficit to win against Fanad United in Triagh-A-Loch.



Fanad United . . . 2

Swilly Rovers . . . 3

Swilly Rovers came from two-nil down to defeat Fanad United at Triagh-A-Loch on Sunday.

Fanad started on the front foot and had a chance in the second minute to take the lead when Oisin McMenamin broke the offside trap and rounded the keeper only to be denied by an excellent block on the line from Michael Kusi.

Two minutes later McMenamin wasn't to be denied when he read a Bernard McGettigan flick to finish into the bottom corner.

Fanad extended their lead three minutes later with McMenamin and McGettigan involved again. After McMenamin showed some great skill, he played the ball through to McGettigan and his ball across the box was met at the back post by Ronan Gallagher who made no mistake.

Swilly started to come back into the game and on 10 minutes Eamon McHugh was unlucky to see his well hit shot fly just wide of the post.

With 24 minutes gone Swilly had keeper Sean Friel to thank when he produced a fine full length save from a Ronan Gallagher header.

Swilly did pull a goal back on 33 minutes when following a good through ball, Kennedy Boachie-Ansah held off the attentions of two Fanad defenders to score.

The second half was a quiet affair and the only chance of note early on fell to Darragh Morrison who fired just wide when well placed.

In the 76th minute Swilly equalised. When Sean Friel launched a kick out upfield, Eamon McHugh was quickest to react and he executed a beautiful lob over the advancing Dunworth.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw until Swilly struck again in the 92nd minute. As they bombed forward the ball broke to Ryan McDaid in the box and he made no mistake from close range.

FANAD UTD: Dane Dunworth, Sean Little, Paul Lynch, Peter Curran, Conor Blaney, Marty McAteer, Darren McElwaine, Ronan Gallagher, Eoghan Rafferty, Oisin McMenamin (James Kerr 60), Bernard McGettigan (Davitt Walsh 80).

SWILLY ROVERS: Sean Friel, Ciaran McHugh, Shaun Crossan, Marty McDaid, Michael Kusi, Daire Crossan, Eamon McHugh, Darragh Morrison (Ryan McDaid 82), Derek Ani, Kennedy Boachie-Ansah, Adam Sahli (Jordan Nugent 57).

REFEREE: Packie Coll.

Swilly Rovers who defeated Fanad United on Sunday.



Bonagee United . . . 3

Finn Harps Reserves . . . 2

Bonagee United came into this game knowing a point would be good enough to get into the semi-finals, but they didn’t get things easy against a young Finn Harps side.

The visitors certainly started the brighter, and with Gareth Doherty pulling the strings in midfield, they were asking questions of the opposition.

Efforts from Brendan Barr in the 21st minute and Jack O’Donnell three minutes later certainly worried Gareth Wade in the home goals.

Bonagee should have taken the lead in the 32nd minute, when Matty Harkin somehow managed to put his shot tamely over the bar following a through ball from Dean Larkin.

The visitors opened the scoring two minutes before the break. Following a Harps corner, there was a scramble in the box, and Gareth Wade brought down Jack O’Donnell and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Gareth Doherty scored the resulting penalty.

Bonagee began the second period brightly and deservedly drew level in the 51st minute through Jamie Lynagh to make it 1-1, but Harps restored their lead only five minutes later.

Jay Dee Aliwaye raced onto an O’Donnell pass, only to be hauled back by Caillin McLaughlin inside the area, to give Harps their second penalty of the contest.

Aliwaye scored from the spot to make it 2-1. McLaughlin also received his second yellow for the obstruction and Bonagee had to play the rest of the game with ten men.

Gareth Doherty had to leave the field through injury in the 62nd minute and this seemed to effect Finn Harps' fluency.

Michael Funston equalised for the home side in the 68th minute when he headed home a Paul Simon Tracey cross at the back post.

The winner arrived in the 78th minute when Dean Larkin scored from six yards following good work from Lynagh.

So it’s Bonagee who advance to the semi finals where they will have an away fixture against either Derry City Res or Cockhill Celtic.

BONAGEE UTD: Gareth Wade, Rory McCrossan, Caillin McLaughlin, Brian McClean, Glenn Gallagher, Paul Simon Tracey, Michael Funston, Lynagh, Dean Larkin, Matty Harkin, Daniel Stolarcysk.

FINN HARPS RES: Joe Boyle, Michael Gallagher, Dean O’Donnell, Paul Ferry, Liam Doherty, Jay Dee Alawiye, Gareth Doherty, Jack O’Donnell, Brendan Barr, Karl McGinley. Sub: Corrie McBride.



FIXTURES

Sunday, October 1, 2pm

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Derry City Reserves v Finn Harps Reserves

Letterkenny Rovers v Fanad United

Swilly Rovers v Cockhill Celtic