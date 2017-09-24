Donegal kayaker Edward Broekaart retains his Liffey Descent title at weekend

Edward Broekaart from Bruckless, retained his Liffey Descent title on Saturday by taking gold in the Masters General Purpose class.

Edward took the title last year and was first home again this yearl. The race is 28 km with 10 weirs and 2 rapids and a portage in the middle where you have to run with your boat.

Edward is a member of the Donegal Canoe Club and a professional tiler by profession. The Donegal Canoe Club use the Donegal coast as their training ground and also love to explore whitewater rivers.