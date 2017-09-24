GAOTH DOBHAIR V GLENSWILLY: Narrow win eases relegation worries for Glenswilly

Glenswilly maintained their push for survival in the top flight with a big win away to Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon.



Gaoth Dobhair 2-13

Glenswilly 2-14



Brian Farrelly and Conor Boyce scored the goals for Glenswilly who led 2-9 to 0-3 at half-time.

But it was backs to the wall for the reigning Dr Maguire Cup holders as the locals chased the game.

Sean Doherty and Gavin McBride scored the goals for Gaoth Dobhair and Michael Carroll, Seaghan Ferry and McBride kicked the points.

Gaoth Dobhair's focus was probably more on their big championship semi-final clash with Naomh Conaill on Saturday next.



GAOTH DOBHAIR scorers: Gavin McBride 1-3, Michael Carroll 0-4, Sean Doherty 1-0, Seaghan O’ Ferry 0-2, Odhran MacNiallais 0-2, Kevin Cassidy 0-1, Noel Kelly 0-1.

GLENSWILLY: Gary McFadden 0-5, Ciaran Bonner 0-4, Brian Farrelly 1-0, Conor Boyce 1-0, Michael Murphy 0-3, Caolan Kelly 0-1, Kealan McFadden 0-1.