MACCUMHAILL'S V NAOMH MUIRE: MacCumhaill's win to retain senior championship status

Sean MacCumhaill’s will play senior championship football again next season following their one point win over Naomh Muire in Dunfanaghy.



Sean MacCumhaills 1-14

Naomh Muire 1-13



Marty O’Reilly kicked 1-2 for the winners from midfield in a highly entertaining relegation play-off clash. O’Reilly scored from the penalty spot after his brother Steven was fouled.

Sean ‘Yank’ Boyle scored the Naomh Muire goal and also hit six points for the men from the Lower Rosses.

The teams were level 1-6 each at the end of a evenly contested first half.

It was nip and tuck in the second half too with the lead changing hands on a number of occasions.

MacCumhaill’s made the decisive move in the middle of the half as they kicked three points in-a- row from Martin O'Reilly and Gavin Gallagher (2) to go from one down to two up.

And while Sean ‘Yank’ Boyle reduced the margin to one that was as close as they got as Stephen Friel’s men held on for the win and senior championship football again in 2018.

Naomh Muire have one more chance to hold on to senior status. They will face the losers of the other relegation tie, the meeting of Ardara and Four Masters.



SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S: Eoin Gallen; Mark Connolly, Ronan McMenamin, Adam Lynch;Benny Mc Laughlin (0-2), Shane Duffy, John Lynch; Darren McGowan, Martin O’Reilly (1-2); Aaron Kelly (0-1), Steven 0’Reilly (0-1), Gary Wilson (0-2)’Gavin Gallagher (0-3), Nathan Gavigan, Stephen Mulligan (0-3). Subs: Chris Gallagher for R McMenamin, Rory Dunleavy for S Duffy, Gary Dunnion for G Gallagher, Pauric Patton for S Mulligan, Joe Dunnion for D McGowan.

NAOMH MUIRE: Thomas Duffy; Cian Boyle, Brian Gillespie, Danny Gallagher; Paddy Mc Cafferty, Aidi O’Gara (0-4), Jack Boyle (0-1);Darragh White (0-1), Adam O’Brien; Harry Harden (0-1), Hugh Martin, Tom McHugh; Daniel Devlin, Sean ‘Yank’ Boyle (1-6), Sean Burns. Subs: Ultan Boyle for D Devlin, Darren Gallagher for T McHugh.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)