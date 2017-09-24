BURT V NAOMH ULTAN: Naomh Ultan take points in very low scoring affair

Naomh Ultan claimed another two big league points in their fight for survival with a one point away win in Burt.



Burt 0-3

N Ultan 0-4



In what must be one of the lowest scoring games of the season Burt led 0-2 to 0-1 at half-time.

Mark Coyle kicked Burt’s two and Dermot Gallier scored for Naomh Ultan.

Cian Kennedy and Alan Lyons scored for Naomh Ultan and Stephen Gillespie scored for Burt. The sides were locked on 0-4 each when Conor Shovlin was bought down for a penalty and Lyons tapped over the winner.

The win takes Naomh Ultan away from the automatic relegation places and could be vital in them retaining their Division Three status.



NAOMH ULTAN scorers: Alan Lyons (0-2, 0-1pen), Dermot Gallier 0-1, Cian Kennedy 0-1.

BURT: Mark Coyle 0-2, Stephen Gillespie 0-1.