Tyler Toland and Amy Boyle Carr feature in Ireland win



Republic of Ireland WU17 started their UEFA European Championship Qualifying Round group games with a 1-0 win over host nation Bosnia & Herzegovina on Sunday.

The Ireland team featured two Donegal players - Tyler Toland from St. Johnston and Amy Boyle Carr from Glenties.

Chelsea midfielder Megan Mackey headed home a late goal with just three minutes remaining to give Ireland all three points in their opening game and send them top of the group.

It was a tight contest at the BH Football Centre as Shelbourne Ladies goalkeeper Rachael Kelly did well to deny Bosnia's Đula Velagić early on before Mackey fired narrowly wide in the 20th minute.

Andrea Trill came on half-way through the second-half as Ireland continued to improve throughout the contest and Alannah McEvoy fired narrowly wide with seven minutes remaining.

Ireland continued to push forward and scored the winner with three minutes remaining as Isibeal Atkinson crossed for the onrushing Mackey who was able to head home and seal an all-important victory.

Republic of Ireland: Kelly (GK), O'Mahony, Fahey, Mackey (C), McEvoy, Atkinson (Whelan 78), Toland, Boyle-Carr (McGovern 80), Slattery, Foley, Masterson (Trill 58).

Subs not used: Maguire (GK), Lambe, Ziu, Fowler, O'Regan, Brady.

Fixtures

Wednesday, September 27: Republic of Ireland v Romania, BH Football Centre, KO 10:00

Saturday, September 30: Greece v Republic of Ireland, Miadost Stadium, KO 15:00