FOUR MASTERS V FOUR MASTERS: Dungloe secure another brace of valuable league points

Ryan Greene and Jason McBride scored the goals as Dungloe stayed ahead of the chasing pack in the bottom half of the Division One League table.



Dungloe 2-13

Four Masters 1-11



Dungloe, with their second win in the space of a week over the already doomed Masters, laid the foundation for the win in the opening half and thanks thanks to those goals from McBride and Greene led 2-9 to 0-4, at half-time.

The win more or less assures Dungloe of their Division One status for next season.



DUNGLOE scorers; Ryan Greene 1-5, Shaun Sharkey 0-4, Jason McBride 1-0, Davy McCarron 0-2,Caolan Ward 0-1, Christy Greene 0-1.



FOUR MASTERS:Thomas McGowan 0-7, Sean O’Kennedy 1-0, Caolan Loughney 0-1, Darren Doherty 0-1, Barry Monaghan, Leo McHugh 0-1.