Round-up of a busy few days in the Donegal Champions League

There was some great action in the Donegal Schoolboys Champions League this week as the group stages continued in the three age-groups.



U12 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP A

Illistrin United . . . 0

Lagan Harps . . . 2

Lagan Harps recorded their second Champions League victory. The midfield pairing of Ben O'Donnell and Luke Parke again came up with the goals, the two seem to be having their own goal of the season competition such has been the quality of their long range finishing.

The opening goal came when Ben ODonnell found the top corner after an accurate Oisin Harkin corner fell to him in the box.

Then Luke Parke put distance between the teams when he cracked an unstoppable effort from all of 20 yards past the Illistrin goalkeeper who had a fine match throughout.

Lagan's keeper Alex Parke had a quiet enough evening between the posts but he did really well to thwart the onrushing Eoghan Scott in a one on one situation near the end.

Dylan McAteer enjoyed a fine game sweeping up at the back and wingers Faolan Gibson and Oisin Harkin were constant threats from the wide positions.

GROUP B

In the U12 Group B, Letterkenny Rovers enjoyed a 1-0 win away to Ballybofey United while Erne Wanderers made home advantage count, defeating Milford United 1-0.

Letterkenny Rovers U-12s who beat Ballybofey United in the Champions League.

U14 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP A

Bonagee United. . . 0

Cappry Rovers . . . 1

It wasn't the best day for football as strong winds played havoc. The away side started the better and moved the ball nicely at times but without having any clear openings until Jamie Murray broke through and pulled a good save from Coady in the Bonagee goals.

As the half went on Bonagee started to get a foot hold in the game and Luke Doherty almost got the opening goal from a corner but just couldn't connect.

The breakthrough came two minutes before the half ended with a well struck free kick which gathered speed with the wind behind it and it flew into the corner.

In the second half, the home side with wind behind them thought they had leveled only for Luke Doherty to hit the bar and Jason Blake testing the keeper from another free.

Mark Mboli hit the bar as Cappry went close to scoring a second. At the other end, the Cappry keeper pulled off a point blank save from Ciaran Gallagher in last few minutes.

In the other game in this group Milford United were 5 - 1 winners over Eany Celtic.

GROUP B

Lagan Harps . . . 1

Letterkenny Rovers . . 6

With a few regulars crying off late, the home side were left with just the eleven players to face a Letterkenny Rovers side which contained seven of this year's Donegal Kennedy cup squad.

It was very much backs to the wall from the start. Letterkenny scored on 15 minutes from Nathan Plumb and further goals by Rory Pyper, David Boyle and Plumb with his 2nd gave the Cathedral side a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Two further goals from Sean McGinley and Lorcan Harvey ended the scoring from the away side. Despite this, Lagan battled away and never let their heads go down.

A Caomhan Wheeler goal from a free was the least they deserved. Only for Caolan Harkin in goals, it could have been a bigger defeat.

LAGAN HARPS: Caolan Harkin, Ethan Dilleyston, Oisin Toye, Jordan Mc Hugh, Caolan Wheeler, Osa Braines, Ethan Gallagher, Mark Bonner, Brian Carlin, Tiernan Mc Cauley, Josh Cafferkey.



In the other game in this group, Donegal Town lost out 5-4 at home to Letterkenny Crusaders.