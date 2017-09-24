MILFORD V AODH RUADH: Late McNamee goal pushes Milford into Intermediate final

A very high quality Intermediate semi-final was won by Milford in O'Donnell Park as they edged Aodh Ruadh by the minimum.

Milford2-12

Aodh Ruadh 1-14

A goal three minutes from the end of normal time was the deciding factor in this game that was level on eight occasions between two evenly matched sides.

Aodh Ruadh had their chances, but Milford just proved to be a little more clinical and are back in the decider for the second year in-a-row.

It was a cagey first half with both sides having plenty of defenders. Aodh Ruadh led for most of the 30 minutes but a late burst from Milford had them in front at the break by 0-8 to 0-6.

Philip Patton was the Aodh Ruadh man on form in the opening minutes pointing a free after two minutes, but Christopher Barrett levelled matters on five minutes.

Darren Drummond won a free for Patton to edge Aodh Ruadh back in front and after a turnover Michael Sticky Ward and Colm Kelly were involved before Patton added a third.

Milford were back on terms by the 13th minute with a great point from Darragh Black and Chippy Barrett.

The see-saw nature continued as Philip Patton added another free after Eamonn McGrath was fouled and David McGurrin combined with Darren Drummond to edge Aodh Ruadh 0-5 to 0-3 ahead.

But again Milford struck back with Darragh Black, this time with his left, and Luke Barrett from fully 50m to level matters in the 19th minute.

David McGurrin again put Aodh Ruadh back in front a minute later but Milford dominated in the final ten minutes with points from Luke Barrett, Cathal McGettigan (a gift after a poor kick-out from Peter Boyle) and Kane Barrett a minute from the break.

But the Ballyshannon men got the perfect start to the second half with midfielders David Dolan and Darren Drummond combining before Drummond found David McGurrin in space and he found the corner of the Milford net with just 13 seconds on the clock.

Seamus Kane added a point but Tony McNamee pulled one back for Milford on 37 minutes and they were back in front a minute later when Christopher Barrett set up David Curley to fire past Peter Boyle.

Aodh Ruadh hit back with a Philip Patton free and then had a great goal chance but Patton and Johnny Gallagher butchered the move. However, they did get a free and Patton levelled.

A magnificent effort from Luke Barrett had Milford back in front again on 46 minutes but David McGurrin with his left levelled within 70 seconds.

An effort from Cathal McGettigan was short but it worked out well for Milford as Peter Boyle's fisted clearance off the line was sent back over the bar by Ryan McMahon. But almost immediately there was a let-off at the other end as Caolan McGettigan deflected a high effort out for a 45 and Peter Boyle levelled matters for the seventh time on 51 minutes.

With six minutes left Philip Patton edged Aodh Ruadh ahead again from a free but again Milford responded magnificently with substitute Kyle Black (with his first kick) levelling matters.

And within 30 seconds they were a goal in front as Milford broke through and Conor Patton and Peter Boyle left it to each other as Kyle Black nipped in to square for Tony McNamee to sidefoot home.

David McGurrin had a point on the 60th minute and Colm Kelly cut the deficit to a point on 62 minutes. Tony McNamee got a black card for pulling down Peter Boyle.

The excitement reached fever pitch as Aodh Ruadh were awarded a free from 43 m with time almost up and Philip Patton was just wide with his effort.

Scorers - Luke Barrett 0-3; Tony McNamee 1-1; David Curley 1-0; Christopher Barrett 0-2; Darragh Black 0-2; Cathal McGettigan, Ryan McMahon, Kane Barrett, Kyle Black 0-1 each.

Aodh Ruadh: Philip Patton 0-7,6f; David McGurrin1-4; Peter Boyle 45, Colm Kelly, Seamus Kane 0-1 each.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Colm Kelly, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Eamonn McGrath, Johnny Gallagher, Jason Granaghan; David Dolan, Darren Drummond; Philip Patton, Michael Ward, David McGurrin; Shane McGrath, Seamus Kane, Conor Patton. Subs., Nathan Boyle for Sticky Ward 40

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Kieran Sheridan, Sean Black, TJ Evesson; David Curley, Patrick Peoples, Ryan McMahon; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett; Christopher Barrett, Pauric Curley, Cathal McGettigan; Darragh Black, Kane Barrett, Tony McNamee. Subs., Gary Merritt for Sheridan 35; Barry McNulty for S Black 41; Anthony Fisher for K Barrett 47; Ronan Docherty for McMahon 54; Kyle Black for C Barrett 56

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)