RED HUGH'S V CONVOY: Red Hugh's do just enough to reach Donegal Junior A final

Red Hugh's had the greater scoring power and in the end that was the difference between these two teams in the Junior Championship semi-final in Glenfin.

Red Hugh's 0-8

St. Mary's, Convoy 0-5

While Red Hugh's were worthy winners, the game was very well contested and Convoy will point to some good missed opportunities in the first half when they just managed one point for their endeavours playing against the stiff breeze.

That point for Convoy, from Emmett Patterson, came in the 17th minute and was a very well taken score. It also proved to be the only point from play in the opening half.

Red Hugh's relied on the free taking of Jonathan Carlin and the elegant Damien Browne. Browne opened the scoring on two minutes. Convoy did have a half chance of a goal on eight minutes when a Paddy Dolan free was met by Paul O'Leary's fist but the ball landed well for Luke Kelly in the Red Hugh's goal.

Johnny Carlin hit two frees in as many minutes midway through the half before Patterson got Convoy on the board.

But it was Red Hugh's who extended the lead late in the half with further frees from Carlin and Browne to lead 0-5 to 0-1 at the break.

Paddy Dolan, the best performer for Convoy, had the perfect start to the second half, pointing a free inside a minute. And he added another on 38 minutes to cut the lead to two.

But then Red Hugh's responded with their three points of the half, all from play in the 40th, 42nd and 46th minutes. The scores proved to be enough as Convoy were unable to bridge the five point gap. Calvin Bradley was central to the first point, finding Damien Browne with a great ball. Ger Melaugh came forward to link with Ricky Gallen for the second and Browne added the third.

Anthony Browne pointed a free for Convoy on 49 minutes and Paddy Dolan combined with Anthony Browne to cut the lead to three with ten minutes left, but they were unable to get another score.

Just before the end substitute and player manager, Laurence McMullin was shown a black card.

Convoy did have a late chance when a high delivery from Brian McNamee landed in the danger area and just needed a touch, but it went just wide of the post.

But there was no doubting that Red Hugh's were worthy winners and they will meet Naomh Colmcille in the decider.

RED HUGH'S: Luke Kelly; Pauric McMenamin, Stephen McMenamin, Gerald Melaugh (0-1); Ryan Kelly, Peadar McGlinchey, Eugene Browne; Shane McGlinchey, Damien Browne (0-4,3f); Colm Melaugh, Calvin Bradley, Ricky Gallen; Odhran Doherty, Jonathan Carlin (0-3,3f), David Gallen. Subs., Gary Kelly for Shane McGlinchey 49.

ST. MARY'S, CONVOY: Sean Patton; Keelan Gillen, John A Kee, Liam Prunty; Brian McNamee, James Kee, Brendan Bonner; Emmett Patterson (0-1), Raymond McNamee; Patrick Dolan (0-2,2f), Gavin Sweeney, Anthony Browne (0-1,f); Conor McHugh, Paul O'Leary, Conor Rodgers. Subs., Michael Ayton for Sweeney 33; Peter Blake for O'Leary 42; Laurence McMullan for McHugh 49; Darren Bonner for McMullan bcard 60.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (N Conaill)