NAOMH CONAILL V ST. MICHAEL'S: Daragh Gallagher kicks Naomh Conaill to victory

Daragh Gallagher kicked eight points to help Naomh Conaill to a comfortable win in Saturday evening’s Senior B Championship semi-final at MacCumhaill park.



Naomh Conaill . . . . 1-12

St. Michael’s . . . 1-7

Playing at half forward, the former county man caught the eye with an impressive performance for the winners.

Five of his points came in the first half as Naomh Conaill took control. They led by four points at the break, 0-9 to 1-2, with Charles McGuinness and Seamus Ellis among the Naomh Conaill scorers in that opening half hour.

St. Michael’s scored a fine goal on 10 minutes when Ryan Langan raced through and hammered the ball into the top corner.

But once Naomh Conaill struck for their goal just after half time when Shane McDevitt scrambled the ball over the line, the task got even greater for St. Michael’s.

They just about managed to stay in touch with Lee McColgan, Ciaran McGinley and Tony Toye among their scorers.

But Naomh Conaill never looked like being caught.

Naomh Conaill: James Boyle; Dermot Ward, Cathal Ellis, Stephen Molloy; Oran Doherty (0-1), Charles McGuinness (0-1), Hughie Gallagher (0-1); Jamie McHugh, Tony Byrne; Mark Gallagher, Shane McDevitt (1-0), Dara Gallagher (0-8, 5f); Paul McGuinness, Joe Kennedy, Seamus Ellis (0-1).

Subs: JD Boyle for M Gallagher (10), Jamie Gallagher for J Kennedy (30), Martin Gallagher for T Byrne (30), Jamie Cranley for J McHugh (54).

St. Michael’s: Dean Fleming, Brandon McColgan, Aidan McFadden, James Alcorn; Tony Toye (0-1), Jamie Hunter, Barry McGinley; Paul Baird, Aaran Bowyer; Lee McColgan (0-3, 3f), Colin McFadden (0-1), Brendan Rodden (0-1); Ryan Langan (1-0), Stephen Coyle, Peter Sweeney. Sub: Ciaran McGinley (0-1) for Baird (33), Shane Langan for Bowyer (47), Darragh McCarry for B Rodden (58), Shane Langan for S Coyle (58).



Referee: Greg McGroary (Four Masters).