Finn Harps U-15s mark Finn Park debut with a win



On their first competitive game at Finn Park, Finn Harps U-15s recorded a 2-0 win over Mayo in the Northern Section of the Elite League on Saturday.

Goals from Nathan Logue and Luke Rudden saw Harps to victory.

It was the second week in a row for Kevin McHugh’s boys to play Mayo with Harps winning 5-0 in Castlebar last time out.

Previous home games had been played at the Curragh so this was the first time for the team to get an opportunity to have a competitive match on the Finn Park pitch.

The Rudden and Logue goals both came in the first half.

Elsewhere Joe Boyle's Harps U-19s lost 2-0 away to Drogheda United on Saturday.

But Harps U-17s won again, 2-1 against Drogheda at the Curragh. The goals came from Niall McGinley and Keenan Diver.