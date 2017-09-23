GLENSWILLY V ST. EUNAN'S: Glenswilly make it back-to-back Senior C Championships

Glenswilly dug deep once again as they put Donegal Senior C Championships back-to-back with a narrow win over St Eunan’s in Dunfanaghy.



GLENSWILLY 3-4

ST EUNAN’S 2-6



The champions’ indomitable character was once again in evidence in the second half after being outplayed for most of the opening 30 minutes.

Five points down at half-time they dominated the second period with Chris Carberry, Kevin Cunningham and Michael McDaid scoring the goals.

Carberry hit the first inside the first minute of the restart to kick start the Glenswilly challenge.

And it was game on when Cunningham added the second three minutes later and the lead for Glenswilly for the first time, 2-4 to 2-3.

Glenswilly were now dominating despite going a

man down after Stephen McDaid received his marching orders in the middle of the third quarter.

The captain was shown a red card for a high challenge on Sammy Bogan.

The champions went four in front with a little over ten minutes to go when Michael McDaid pounced for goal number three, 3-4 to 2-3.

But Glenswilly followers had an anxious closing ten minutes as St Eunan’s fought back.

Paul Crossan landed the black and ambers’ first point of the second half on 49 minutes.

That was shortly after St Eunan’s were reduced to 14 with the sending off of John Kavanagh for a second yellow card offence.

St. Eunan’s continued to press and they were back in the game thanks to well taken points from the elusive Michael Moreton and Dean Hamilton who impressed when he was introduced.



DREAM START

St Eunan’s got the game off to a dream start with a goal inside 40 seconds when a shot for a point from John Kavanagh dipped in under the crossbar.

Gerard McGrenra from 40 metres converted in a little over three minutes later.

McGrenra had a chance from the left wing to pull another back but it was waved wide by the referee Liam McConigley.

St Eunan’s were beginning to dominate in the possession stakes though they had to wait until the tenth minute for their next score. Michael Moreton polished off a good move up the left wing to knock over from 13 metres.

And four minutes later Moreton was punching the air again when he did well when he made space in a crowded goalmouth to drill home goal number two.

St Eunan’s were now 2-2 to 0-1 up.

And that could easily have been 3-1, John McIntyre blazed wide of Cathal McGinty right hand post when through on the posts.

Two quick McGrenra pointed frees were quickly cancelled out by well taken points from the lively Sammy Bogan and Moreton to open up a six point St Eunan’s lead.

Gary McDaid made it a five point game at half-time as

St Eunan’s led 2-4 to 0-4 at half-time.



ST EUNAN’S: Emmet Lynch; Ciaran McIntyre, Gavin Maguire, Donnan Harvey; Mark O'Hare, Steven Nairin, Sammy Brogan (0-1); Jordan O'Dowd, John Cavanagh (1-0); Brandan Jordan, John McIntyre, Paul Crossan (0-1); Michael Moreton (1-3, 1f), Dwyer Rafferty, Stephen King. Subs; Shane Maguire for John McIntyre, 33; Dean Hamilton (0-1) for P Crossan, 46; Anthony Walsh for S King, 59.



GLENSWILLY: Cathal McGinley; Stephen McDaid, Pauric Carberry, Jason McGeehan; Paul Burns, Sean McFadden, Manus McFadden; Shaun Bonner, Michael McDaid (1-0); Chris Carberry (1-0), Gary McDaid (0-1), Manus Kelly; Pauric Bonner, Peter Doherty, Gerard McGrenra (0-3, 2f). Subs; Kevin Cunningham (1-0) for M Kelly, 21; Michael Farrelly for P Bonner, 48.

REFEREE: Liam McConigley (Downings)



