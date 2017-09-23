Donegal Ladies on the lookout for a new manager after Naughton steps down

Donegal Ladies GAA board officials have begun the search for a new senior team manager following the departure of Micheál Naughton.

Naughton stepped down last weekend after two years in the job. He informed the Donegal chairman Hugh Devenney on Sunday.

This was the Sligo native’s second term. He had previously guided Donegal to an All-Ireland Intermediate Championship title in 2010.

And this time around he masterminded promotion from Division Two to Division One in the Ladies National Football and a second Ulster Senior Championship success last season.

Donegal surrendered their Ulster title to Monaghan in this year’s Ulster final and suffered a heavy defeat to Mayo in the All-Ireland championship.

“He is very busy between work and the Donegal County Council and felt he just couldn’d give it the time required,” said Hugh Devenney.

“It is a big job and takes up a lot of time and in fairness to Micheál he simply hasn’t got the time.”

Donegal are advertising this week and the chairman is confident that they will have a new person in place by next month’s county committee meeting. That meeting is scheduled for the middle of October.

“It is an attractive job. Donegal have a good squad and are one of the top teams in the country. I would expect a lot of interest in the job,” said Devenney.