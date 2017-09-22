Donegal to host three stages of Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif this week

The inaugural Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif got underway on Wednesday 13th September, and Donegal is this week gearing up to host three stages of the unique 17-stage cycling event.

The Cycle Sportif covers over 2,000km of the Wild Atlantic route winding through the coastlines of nine counties from Co. Cork to Co. Donegal from 13th to 29th September 2017. Cyclists can register for any stage up to the day before.

The Sportif will hit Donegal on Tuesday 26th September, when Stage 14 will see cyclists depart from Donegal Town to Ardara covering 86km. A core element of the Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif is how the spectacular coastline scenery combines with the local culture in each of the communities to deliver a unique experience and welcome for the cyclists, with the chance for participants to immerse themselves in the towns along the route.

Stage 14 of the tour is not for the faint-hearted. While it’s the shortest stage, cyclists will take on the tough climbs of Glencolumbkille and the Glengesh Pass. This stage will take cyclists to the Wild Atlantic Way’s more far-flung corners, and winding their way round the jagged coastlines of South West Donegal, the cyclists will discover a bounty of hidden bays, secluded beaches and towering cliffs. The first 10km out of historic Donegal Town covers a few long drags to get the legs warmed up before easing off as the riders descend towards the famous fishing port town of Killybegs and on to the days lunch stop at Sliabh Liag Cliffs. From here there are uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean, Donegal Bay and the Sligo Mountains. Having cleared the ruggedly beautiful pass, it’s an easy descent into the scenic town of Ardara.

On Wednesday the Sportif will travel from Ardara to Dunfanaghy and on Thursday it will go from Dunfanaghy to Letterkenny.

The Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif is a fully supported event, with participation open to leisure cyclists, amateurs and those who simply want to challenge themselves to an epic adventure, on one of the longest and most spectacular touring routes in the world.

Commenting on the Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif, Chief Executive of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, said; “Through the Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif we are showcasing the spectacular scenery on our coastline to a new audience, giving them the chance to experience the Wild Atlantic Way in an engaging way and immersing them in a range of local communities over 17 days. Leisure cyclists will be further incentivised by the support we are offering with logistics and events planned along the route and we believe that this year’s Sportif will build the Wild Atlantic Way’s reputation as an attractive cycling destination. The event will take place biannually from 2018 in April and September.”

Michael O'Boyle, Tour Director at Ride Wild commented, “This event is like no other on the Irish cycling calendar and will deliver widespread appeal to people with a passion for cycling, and for the Wild Atlantic Way. We’re confident that this multi stage Sportif will attract a lot of interest this year, further building in 2018 and beyond. We have had great feedback from the cycling community along the route, and I’m sure our cyclists will receive a warm welcome as they enjoy this wonderful cycling experience on the Wild Atlantic Way."

Local communities along the route will play a major role in the spring and summer events in 2018 and beyond with a range of initiatives planned, to include the chance for each host town along the route to nominate a local ambassador who they feel represents the best of their local community to act as the official starter for the Sportif as it leaves their town. Additionally, local food champions will have the opportunity to be nominated across the route celebrating the range of local fare on offer to the cyclists.

From spring 2018 each Host Town along the route of the Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif, including Donegal and Ardara, will have the opportunity to partake in the Best Host Town Welcome Award initiative, and highlight how their welcome stood out, so each town needs the support of their local community to give the Sportif a warm welcome. Schools will also be involved with a Transition year students initiative whereby one school along the route can nominate up to five TY students to join their local stage of a 2018 Sportif.

See www.wildatlanticwaycyclesportif.ie for 2017 registration information.