Patrick McBrearty only Donegal All-Star nominee

Patrick McBrearty is the only Donegal nominee for the 2017 PwC All-Stars.

Newly-crowned All-Ireland champions Dublin dominate the list of football nominees.

Jim Gavin’s three-in-a-row Sam Maguire holders are represented by 13 players on the short-list of 45 names that are released today by the GAA and the GPA and make up the cream of the crop from another dramatic football summer.

As is tradition, the nominations are divided into three goalkeepers, 18 defenders, six midfielders and 18 forwards. It has also been agreed to honour all of those nominated with a specially commissioned certificate of achievement.

Donegal's Paddy McBrearty, left, Mayo's Aidan O'Shea, centre, and Jack McCaffrey pictured at AIB’s ‘Club Fuels County’ launch of the GAA All-Ireland Football Championship. All three are nominees for All-Star awards.

The final 15 that make up the PwC All-Star Football team of 2017 will be announced live on RTÉ TV and will be presented with their coveted awards at a gala black tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3.

After their 10-match Championship run, Mayo have received 12 nominations. The remainder of the breakdown is Tyrone 6, Kerry 5, Roscommon, Kildare and Down each have 2 with Monaghan, Donegal and Armagh completing the high-profile line-up with one nomination each.

The selections were voted on by a committee made up of Gaelic Games correspondents, and chaired by Uachtarán Chumann Luthchleas Gael, Aogán Ó Fearghail.

Also announced today is the short list for this year’s Footballer of the Year and Young Footballer of the Year awards.

These overall awards will be voted on exclusively by inter county players and a decision has been taken to nominate four players for the Footballer of the Year Award instead of the traditional three names.

Dublin’s James McCarthy and Stephen Cluxton and Mayo’s David Clarke and Andy Moran are the four names in contention. The decision to settle on a final four was made so as not to prejudice what the final team selection may be.

Shortlisted for the Young Footballer of the Year prize are Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan, Cork’s Sean Powter and Galway’s Michael Daly.

The GAA and GPA have announced PwC as the new sponsors of the All-Star awards in a partnership that will run until 2020 and see the rebranding of the awards under the title of PwC All-Stars.



PwC All-Star Football Nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), David Clarke (Mayo), Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

DEFENDERS

Jack McCaffrey, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons, Philip McMahon, John Small, Jonny Cooper (Dublin), Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison (Mayo), Pádraig Hampsey, Tiernan McCann (Tyrone), Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley (Kerry), Conor Devanney (Roscommon), Caolan Mooney (Down), Fintan Kelly (Monaghan).

MIDFIELDERS

James McCarthy, Brian Fenton (Dublin), Tom Parsons (Mayo), Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone), Enda Smith (Roscommon), Kevin Feely (Kildare).

FORWARDS

Andy Moran, Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Jason Doherty, Cillian O’Connor (Mayo), Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion, Dean Rock (Dublin), Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O’Donoghue (Kerry), Peter Harte, Niall Sludden (Tyrone), Connaire Harrison (Down), Patrick McBrearty (Donegal), Jamie Clarke (Armagh), Daniel Flynn (Kildare).



Footballer of the Year Nominees

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Andy Moran (Mayo)

David Clarke (Mayo)



Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Seán Powter (Cork)

Michael Daly (Galway)



