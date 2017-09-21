Will Michael Hegarty’s Donegal club championship journey extend to 86th game?

One big question being posed ahead of Saturday’s Donegal Senior Championship is will Michael Hegarty get to play in a second county final.

Michael will be playing his 85th championship game for his club, Kilcar, (SEE BOTTOM OF PAGE) when they face off against St. Michael’s in the first of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Senior Championship semi-finals in MacCumhaill Park. (Throw-in 7.30 pm)

The second semi-final between Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair is on the following Saturday night with a 7.30 throw-in. Both semi-finals are been shown live on eir Sport TV. The independent TV company also showed the quarter final meetings of Kilcar and Bundoran and Gaoth Dobhair and St Eunan’s live.

Kilcar, the reigning league champions, are on course to retain the league crown, and also also the form team of the championship again this season.

And in Michael Hegarty, they have probably one of the most experienced players around today. His club record is a credit to his durability - playing senior club since 1996 and missing only three championship games in that time.

Kilcar were pipped by Glenswilly in last year’s final.

St Michael’s were last in the semi-final in 2014 when they went down to St Eunan’s by a point.

The two teams boast a who’s who of Donegal football, past and present.

As well as Hegarty, Kilcar can call on current county stars Mark, Ryan and Eoin McHugh along with the McBrearty brothers Patrick and Stephen in a squad that includes a number of quality minor players.

St Michael’s also have their share of county men including Martin McElhinney and Michael Langan from this season’s Donegal squad, while All-Star Colm McFadden and Christy Toye are also central players in manager Michael Kelly’s squad.

Michael Langan is a slight doubt with an ankle injury that saw him restricted to just the closing minutes of St Michael’s quarter-final win over Burt.

“He is back in training alright but he is still not 100% and we are going to have to wait until later in the week to see if he is good to go,” said St Michael’s manager Michael Kelly.

“He has trained on it since but feels it is not just right yet. We will know better later in the week.”

Barry Doherty is the Kilcar manager. The former player took over from Martin McHugh who stepped down at the beginning of the season after just over a year in the job.

Kilcar came through the group stages undefeated following wins over Gaoth Dobhair, Ardara and Glenswilly.

And they had 11 points to spare in their 1-20 to 1-9 win over Bundoran in the quarter-final.

St Michael’s qualified from their group with comfortable wins over MacCumhaill’s, Bundoran and Malin.

Their stiffest test was in the quarter-final against last year’s Intermediate champions and rank outsiders Burt.

It took a couple of late points from Colm McFadden to see St Michael’s escape with a two point victory, 0-13 to 1-8.

On a bumper weekend of club activity there are a number of other championship games down for decision.

There are two big semi-final games in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Intermediate championship.

These game form an attractive double bill in O’Donnell Park on Sunday.

In the first semi-final St Naul’s face Gaeil Fhánada (1 pm) and this game is followed by the eagerly awaited meeting of Aodh Ruadh and Milford (2.30pm).

Michael Hegarty's impressive championship record for Kilcar

Michael Hegarty - Age 38

Club: 22 years playing in the Donegal Senior Football Championship, 1996 – 2017.

Total Games available 86

Total games played 83

Not played: 2003 v Fanad Gaels

2007 v Buncrana

2017 v Ardara

Scored in games 64

Not scored in games 19

Total scored 4-192

Club Honours

Democrat Cup -Senior League Champions 2014, 2016

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta , Sinsir na hEireann 2008, 2014