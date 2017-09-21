Errigal College 5k takes place tonight in Letterkenny

The very popular Errigal College, Letterkenny 5k is taking place on Thursday evening at 6.30pm.

Registration for the fun 5k race and walk takes place in Errigal College at 5pm and the event then starts at the nearby St Conal’s car park.

The route of this year’s race is a lap of the Town Park. The runners and walkers will then continue and do a lap around St Conal’s Hospital.

This circuit will be repeated three-and-a-half times and will finish in front of the popular Poppyseed Bakery.

Prizes will be awarded and refreshments will be provided in Errigal College after the race and walk.