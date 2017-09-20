Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett make senior international debuts

The Republic of Ireland Women's National team made a winning start to their FIFA 2019 World Cup qualification campaign with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

And it was an evening to remember for two Donegal players who both came off the bench to make their senior debuts.

St. Johnston’s Tyler Toland, who is still only 16, and Amber Barrett from Milford, were second half substitutes in what were their first appearances for their senior team.

Colin Bell's side controlled the game throughout and went ahead on the stroke of half-time as Rachel Furness headed into her own net. Megan Campbell doubled the lead half-way through the second-half with a brilliant strike as Ireland claimed an important three points.

The Irish manager was delighted with the victory, and said he was pleased to give Toland and Barrett their debuts.

"It was a great performance from the team and I'm delighted to be going home with the points,” he said.

"We could have scored a few more goals than we did but we've learnt a lot from tonight's game and I'm sure we'll continue to improve as the campaign continues.

"It is a real positive to be able to bring Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett on to make their debuts. It is a big moment for them and I'm sure they both have a huge future with the team ahead of them.

Republic of Ireland team v Northern Ireland: Hourihan (GK), Scott, Quinn, Caldwell, Campbell (Toland 80), Duggan, Fahey, McCabe (C), O'Sullivan, O'Gorman (Kiernan 20), Roche (Barrett 86).

Subs not used: McQuillan (GK), Walsh, Perry, O'Riordan.