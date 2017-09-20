DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from the GAA Clubs in Donegal

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn on 12th of September were 1-6-8-2-7-3-5-4. Rosemary Ward and Daniel McGlynn matched first four numbers and won €30 each. This week's jackpot is €6850.

Pride of place this week goes to our U14 boys who beat Termon by a point after extra time in the County final on Saturday.

The full panel was Kevin Gallagher; James Bonner; Sean Bonner,Ross Bradley; Ronan McCormack,Joss Bradley 0-2, Jack Long;Niall Doherty (captain), Shaun Ward 0-4; Odhran O Connor,Daniel Marley 0-1,Dara Carroll,Gavin McCormack, Cahar O’Hare 1-0,Cormac Bonner, Luke McGlynn 0-1, Matthew Wotton, Niall Marley, Oisin McGlynn,Eoin Marley,Derek Harkin,Ciaran Bonner.

The seniors lost at home to Killybegs in the league on Saturday evening.

The third team lost to MacCumhaill’s away on Saturday evening.

The Meentycat Wind Farm Sponsored Walk is on Saturday the 23rd September 2017. Start time: 9:30 am. For more details contact Fainche Dorrian 086 8496827 or Paul McGlynn 086 8719166.

MALIN

The U16 girls met Urris on Sunday in Foden, Carn in the Division Five League County Final. A wonderful, exciting display by both teams, meant it was all level at full time, level again at half time in extra time; with Urris coming out winners at the end of extra time with a three point advantage. The Malin girls were fantastic, giving an outstanding display and only narrowly losing out.

The club would like to congratulate the players and their management team of Linda McColgan and Martin McColgan for getting this far. The under 13s beat Buncrana last Sunday.

The club were well represented in the Colaiste Inis Eoghain in the McLarnon Cup team with Ciaran Doherty (J.R.), Oisin McGonagle, Sean Byrne, Sean O’Neill and Josh Conlan all involved in their warm up win against Faughanvale on Saturday.

There will be a club meeting on Wednesday night at 8:30pm upstairs in the clubhouse. All club members are welcome to attend.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1000. The numbers drawn were 3-6-4-7-5-2-1 with the €50 going to Roy Kelly, Ballymena Cottages, Glengad. This week’s jackpot is €1050. The Club Lotto can now be purchased online on KlubFunder.com.

URRIS

Congratulation to the U16 Girls who won the Division Five County Final on Sunday afternoon in Carn. Final score Urris 3-19 (28) Malin 6-08 (26) after extra time. Thanks to all our girls for the effort shown all year, their dedicated coaches John Farren and Grace Hession, Carndonagh GAA Club for hosting the final and referee Paul Clifford. Thanks to all who came along and supported the girls on Sunday too.

The club is hosting "A Night at the Races" in The Square Bar on Saturday September 30th, all proceeds from this night are going to the Clonmany Youth Club which was badly damaged in the recent floods. Horses are now on sale for €10 from committee members and players. Any business wishing to sponsor a race at €50 please contact Club Chairman John Friel, Treasurer Karen O'Donnell or any committee members.

Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn last week were 1, 10, 11,14. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Kathleen Friel, Dunaff. Breege Collins, Ballyliffin. Molly Donaghey, C/o Nicola, Magheramore. Danica and Alana Doherty (R), Urris. Brid Grant, Magheramore. The jackpot rises to €3,980 this week.

The U13 boys continued their winning ways with a win against Moville on Friday night in Carn.

The U-13 girls lost their first game in this division in Burt on Friday night last.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The senior footballers play Naomh Muire in the Senior Championship Relegation Play-off on Sunday. There is no confirmed venue for the game so keep an eye on social media/Donegal GAA website for a venue. All support is needed for this massive game.

The club would like to express our gratitude to Eugene Gallen of www.countrymusic.ie and Derrick Murray of Nationwide Claims for their kind sponsorship of two sets of team jerseys for underage football teams. At present we have over 450 juvenile members in the club so these new jerseys will be put to great use.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 10, 21, 26 and 28. There were three Match 3 winners: Anthony Logue, Corgary, Pat Lafferty, Killygordon and John O’Donnell, Dooish, who each receive €50. This week’s lotto prize is €3,700.

RED HUGH’S

The seniors play Convoy in the Junior A Championship semi-final in Glenfin, this Saturday 23rd September. Throw in 6pm.

Reminder U-6, 8 and 10 training is finished for the year. Big thank you to all the coaches throughout the year who made this season a very enjoyable year for the kids. Thank you also to the parents for getting children to training and games.

The u13 girls put on an impressive display of football at home against Naomh Conaill.

Serena Merritt scored five goals. The midfield girls Niamh Browne and Aine Irwin covered a huge amount of ground supporting both backs and forwards the game ended 6-4 to 5-3. Red Hugh's scorers were Serena 5-0, Aimee Lafferty 1-1 , Ciara Gallagher 0- 1 and Leah Howard 0-1.

The club are running a silver circle to raise funds for club development and underage teams with €2400 in prize money. The first draw will take place on Saturday the 7th of October.

The Meentycat Wind Farm Sponsored Walk is on Saturday with a start time of 9.30 am.

BUNCRANA

The U-8 girls had the pleasure of playing on MacCumhaill Park on Friday evening.

Well done to the U-16 girls who defeated Killybegs in the Division Three League final on Friday evening.

The Buncrana scorers were; Emer O’Neill 3-0, Nicole Donaghy 2-0, Beth Doherty 1-1, Brianna Doherty 0-2.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 2,7,8,24 There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €2,300. There were two match 3 winners, Charlie McBrearty and Kathleen and Bernard McCabe.

Commiserations to our U16 girls who fell short by just by the minimum to Buncrana in their county final on Saturday.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week's Lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 15-26-28-30. The €50 went to Teresa McKelvey, Fintown and Helen Flannery, Sheskinatinny. This week’s jackpot is €5,400.

The annual Harvest fair draw is up and running again in association with Glenties Services to whom we are very grateful. The first prize is a Pedigree Charolais Heifer, kindly sponsored by Glenties Services. The second prize is €1000. The third prize is a 50" HD TV which has been sponsored by Paddy McDevitt, Fintown and Boston. The fourth prize is a very generous €200 voucher from McGeehans Tyres, Fintown and the final prize is a Pedigree Texel Ram Lamb. Tickets are priced at just €5 each or three for €10 and are available from any of the organising committee. A huge thank you to our sponsors who have supported the Club in the running of the draw. The Draw will take place on Saturday 23rd September in Leo's Bar.

Congratulations to the Naomh Conaill ladies on becoming Donegal Junior Champions beating Naomh Mhuire in the final. Well done to all the team and management involved.

The reserves play St Michael's in the championship semi-final this Saturday 23rd September at 5.30pm in Ballybofey.

The seniors will play Gaoth Dobhair in the championship semi-final on Saturday the 30th September in Ballybofey.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

The seniors are in Intermediate Championship semi-final action on Sunday against St Naul's.

A late point from senior manager Aidan McAteer got the reserves over the line against a stubborn Naomh Ultan on Saturday, in the reserve league. The win keeps their slim hopes of a league title alive.

The lotto numbers from last week are 1, 12, 14, 19, 23. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winners was Siobhan Coyle, Ballyhernan. This week's jackpot is €3200.

The U-13 girls had another fine win on Saturday for our U13 Girls over Dungloe. This adds to their wins over St.Eunan's, Buncrana and Ardara.

The U13 boys made it five wins from five with a solid win over Letterkenny Gaels on Sunday.

The first cash draw for the Le Chéile program will take place this week, the draw winner will be announced on our social media page. A cool €400 is up for grabs.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 4,5 ,9,11,14. The €50 winners were Carmel Hannon, Boughhill, Ballyforan Ballinasloe, Co Galway; Pat Cullen, Ballinascorney Brittas, Co Dublin; Daniel Kelly, Castlederg, Co Tyrone. This week's jackpot is €6600.

There was no reserve fixture last weekend but our seniors produced a heroic performance to defeat current table toppers Kilcar and therefore gained two more valuable league points in their quest for Division One survival.

The club would like to congrats our club chairman Brian McEniff on his GPA Lifetime Achievement Award which he received for his outstanding contribution to Gaelic football last weekend.

The U13s travelled to Dunfanaghy last Saturday and defeated St Michael's.

ST EUNAN'S

The minor boys footballers won their county championship final in style on Saturday, in Convoy. Congratulations to the management and players on a super year that included a trip to the USA in July and they now have an Ulster Championship campaign to look forward to.

The senior hurlers came up short in their first final in 15 years but it’s been a great breakthrough for this young team and there is more to come in the future no doubt.

Well done to the management and players. congratulations to Setanta on their win. Thank you to the Brewery for a splendid meal after the game.

The U14 boys footballers met Dungloe, also in Convoy on Saturday and they too did the business and lifted our third consecutive U14 Co Championship title in-a-row.

Both the U14s and minors enjoyed a fabulous meal in the Mount Errigal Hotel afterwards, our thanks to Terry and Loretta for looking after the teams so well.

The minor camógs had a good win over 4 Gaels (Four Masters & Letterkenny Gaels) on Monday evening.

The U16 Boys footballers were beaten in Gaoth Dobhair on Friday night but bounced back with a good win over MacCumhaills in a close game on Monday night.

The U16 girls footballers will take on Aodh Ruadh in their county semi-final at home on Saturday, September 30th.

The U13 Boys Division One team were awarded their game against Termon last week after the Burn Road team failed to field.

They were beaten by a strong MacCumhaills team on Monday night.

AODH RUADH

Results elsewhere in Division Two over the past couple of weeks mean that Aodh Ruadh are now two points away from securing promotion back to the top flight of Donegal football.

The last Aodh Ruadh team to line out in Division One way back in 2007, was as follows: David Greene; Darren Drummond, Martin Gallagher, Ciron Whoriskey; Niall McCready, Thomas McPhelim, Philip O'Reilly; Stephen Ward, Barry Ward; Donagh McIntyre, John Duffy, Pauric Buggy; Barry Mulligan, Kerry Ryan, Val Murray. Subs PJ McGee, Michael 'Sticky' Ward, Diarmaid McInerney, Conor Gurn. However, the focus this weekend is firmly on the seniors bid to create a bit of history and win Aodh Ruadh's first ever intermediate football title. Standing in their way at the semi-final stage are a Milford.

Ladies - Commiserations to the minors girls who lost heavily in their semi-final replay against Moville up in Inishowen last. Well done also to Anna Rafferty and her support team for their stewardship of the team this season.

The under 16s took on an understrength Moville team on Sunday morning for third, fourth place play-off.

The Ernesiders were well served by their subs, with Orla Keon, Shona Slevin, Aideen Walsh and Erin McGowan among those catching the eye.

Best of luck to the Aodh Ruadh under 14 team taking part in the All-Ireland 7s competition at Kilmacud Crokes this weekend.

The under 13 girls extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games, although not in the manner they would have liked with Saint Eunan's electing to concede the points.

Hurling - The under 16s had a ding dong local derby with Four Masters on Thursday last in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Due to injuries and illness we only had 12 players, but as they've done all season the lads gave it their all for the cause. We were leading by a point going into the final minutes when with fading light we were hit with a killer goal quickly followed by a point which left the full time score Four Masters 4-12 Aodh Ruadh 6-3.

The annual under 12 Aodh Ó Dálaigh tournament takes place this Sunday. Teams committed to this year's event are Tuam (Galway), Naomh Eoin (Sligo), Éire Óg (Tyrone), Keady (Armagh), Loch Mor dal gCais (Antrim) and Aodh Ruadh. The action gets underway at 10.30am.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €4,600. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Dara Timoney, Cashelard; Dolores Blake, Cornhill; Margaret Campbell, Camlin; Rose Gallagher, Portnason; and Mickey Mac, c/o Pat's Bar. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €4,700 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

ST MICHAEL'S

This Saturday evening the 23rd September will be an historic evening for the club when the senior and reserve teams will travel to MacCumhail Park in Ballybofey to play in the semi-finals of the Senior and Senior Reserve Championships. This is the first time that both teams have reached this stage of the competition at the same time.

Good luck to Michael and Gavin and all the boys on Saturday evening.

The parish league continuers on this Sunday September 10th at 11am for ages 4-12 and run for 6 weeks, €2 per child please. In tea rooms this week are Tea Rooms: Caroline Toye and Noreen Sheridan.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,5,7,13,15,16. The Match 5 winners were Peter Witherow, Sandhill, Lawrence Moore, Ramelton, David Hughes, Dunfanaghy, Rosie, Jim and Jason Curran, Kill Mountain and Helen McElhinney, Kill Mountain, Dunfanaghy who won €20 each. This weeks Jackpot be €4500.

ST NAUL'S

The seniors will meet Fanad Gaels in the semi-final of the Intermediate Championship this Sunday September 24th.

The Ladies are organising a ‘Preloved Dress Sale’ with afternoon tea on Sunday 29th October at 4pm. in Inver Community Centre. We are looking for your preloved dresses, shoes and accessories for fundraising sale.

The next monthly meeting will be held on Monday 25th September at 9pm in the Clubhouse.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The championship came to an end for our senior footballers on Saturday evening last as they lost out to Naomh Colmcille at the O'Donnell Park. Attention now turns back to the League where the lads have three remaining games. These games will be played in early October.

The annual underage party for footballers, hurlers and Camogs will take place in the Arena 7 on Friday the 29th of September from 5-7pm.

Adults, children, do you want to be involved in Scór? Whether performing or helping the performers to prepare we need musicians, singers, Irish dancers, actors, public speakers, quizzers. If you can help or you can perform please contact Bairbre 089 4218215. Let's do our club proud again this year. Bainfidh tú sult as!

The U-11 footballers traveled across town on Friday evening to take on neighbours St Eunan's in a friendly. This was an enjoyable match for both teams and a rematch will be played in the coming weeks at Páirc na nGael.

Outdoor underage football training concludes this Sunday morning and will resume indoors during February 2018.

The outdoor camogie training has concluded for the season and the girls will return to indoor training at the LYIT hall in October.

The U-13 Hurlers will be taking part in the North West Regional Tournament during October.

NAOMH BRID

Well done to Sean Timoney, Dougie Corbett and the senior team on retaining their Intermediate championship status with a win over Carndonagh.

Congrats to Matt Gallagher and the Donegal team who were honoured on All Ireland final day to mark the 25th anniversary of 1992 win over Dublin.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5200. The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 12, 13, 14. The €25 winners were Sean M Quinn, Noreen Gorman, Nicole, Ellen, Katie McGirr.

Naomh Brid fun football academy for boys and girls aged 4-7 started back on Saturday mornings. It runs from 10.30 – 11.30 at Pairc Naomh Brid.

The club are holding a 'Strictly Come Dancing' on the 21th October in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town.

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo U13 ladies had a comprehensive win against Naomh Mhuire in Annagry which has earned them a place in a very first semi final ever as U13’s.

Naomh Brid / Pettigo minors were defeated by Naomh Ultan in the Division Three Minor Championship final in Ballyshannon.

The practice pitch is closed until further notice due to reseeding and sanding.

CLOUGHANEELY

Best of luck to the reserve team in the Intermediate B semi final against Milford on Saturday afternoon.

Well done to our seniors who came out on the winning side during a closely contested game away to Naomh Columba at the weekend.

The lotto numbers drawn September 13th were 1,3,4,12,17,19. We had no jackpot winner. We had ten match 4s and the one winner was drawn. The €100 winner was Hugh Patrick Maguire, Ballintemple. This week's jackpot is €3,000.

CILL CHARTHA

Commiserations to our minor team who were defeated in the county final by St Eunan's. The seniors suffered only their second defeat of the season when they lost to Bundoran on Saturday. They still remain top of Division One with two games left away to Milford and Dungloe.

Next up is the championship semi-final this Saturday in MacCumhaill Park again St Michaels. This match will be broadcast live on Eir Sports best of luck to Barry and the lads.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so this week’s jackpot is €3,800. Last week’s numbers were: 7, 22, 25 and 26. The winners were: €50 - Deirdre Duncan c/o Maurice Hegarty; €30 - Cartha Byrne, Crowkeragh, €20 - Paddy Sweeney, Bavin and Maureen and Mary Cunningham, Straleel.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The seniors are looking to build on their strong wins in rounds one and two of the championship this weekend.

They face KKG in Greenford on Sunday. Please can everyone come out and support the lads in this important game.

The next lotto draw is tonight with a jackpot of £3,400.

AN TEARMAINN

We offer our sincere sympathies to Edward, Brendan, Lawrence, Michael, Declan, Adrian, Raymond, Marie, Colette, Fidelma and Martina, and the extended McGettigan family, Kilmacrennan, on the death of Margaret. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Only now are we getting over the disappointment of Saturday's county final losses. The U14 boys probably deserved more for their efforts but could not register the scores in the first half that ultimately cost them. Congrats to Glenfin. Thanks to Paddy McMenamin for his commitment to these boys since February, they were as well prepared as any team could be. Thanks also to Hugh, Brendan and Eddie and maybe next year we will have an u15 competition to keep this bunch of boys together. We can not finish without thanking the huge support that really got behind the team from the 1st to the 100th minute.

The minor boys also lost the Division Two final to Milford. Congrats Milford. A huge thanks to these boys for their efforts and again in a hugely disciplined performance coaches Benny Gallagher and Paul Doherty will look back with pride on how their team played in the recent weeks. After 16 years of service at Minor Board level coaches Benny and Paul and their hard working wives Deirdre and Margo have now completed their minor board service. A huge thanks to the four of them for their positive impact on so many lives on and off the field.

The U13 B team played Glenswilly on Sunday evening last in an entertaining game. A really worth while run out for the boys who although they did not win will have gained a lot from the game. Best were Gary Mc Gettigan, Stephen Lee Doherty Oisin Farrell and Cian Mc Menamin. Next up for these boys is a home game on Friday with Lifford.

A huge thanks to everyone who helped with our U 10 girls' blitz on a Saturday last. Despite the rain the girls were superb and really enjoyed the games with Downings Gaoth Dobhair and St Eunan's.