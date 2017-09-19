Finn Harps can secure second spot in their group this weekend

Finn Harps U-17s play their final group match in the Northern Section of the National U-17 League this weekend when they play Drogheda United.

Declan Boyle’s men have had a great campaign so far, currently placing 2nd in the league with 39 points.

Finn Harps play Drogheda at home on Saturday and will be hoping to get the final three points to secure second place and put them in a great position for the knockout stages.

Securing second place means a home draw for the quarter finals of the competition which could see the Harps men face either Galway or Cork. St. Pat's lead the way in this group; Bohemians are level on points with Harps but Harps have a better goal difference.

Dundalk are a point behind both teams so it is still all to play for in the battle for the top 4 positions. Harps finishing 3rd or 4th would result in trip down the country.

Boyle and his team will be hoping to go that one step further than last year after being knocked out in the quarter finals by UCD.

Connor O'Reilly is currently on work experience with the Donegal Democrat.