DONEGAL GAA: Donegal GAA club fixture schedule for coming week

There is another busy week of club fixtures on the Donegal GAA front this week with semi-finals in Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.

The full list of fixtures is:

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Kilcar V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Relegation

Sun, 24 Sep,

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship

Sun, 24 Sep,

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Fanad Gaels V St Naul's 13:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Milford 14:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Gleann Fhinne, Red Hughs V Convoy 17:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, St Michael's V Naomh Conáil 17:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Dunfanaghy, Milford V Cloughaneely 12:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: TBC, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 14:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Championship

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Dunfanaghy, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sun, 24 Sep,

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Conáil 17:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Ultan 18:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Carndonagh 16:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 24 Sep,

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Ultan 16:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 24 Sep,

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Under 13s Division 1

Wed, 20 Sep,

Wed, 20 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:15, Ref: Gabriel O Donnell

Wed, 20 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 18:15, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Wed, 20 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V St Naul's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Dungloe 12:00, Ref: Marc Brown

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Conáil 12:00, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

SRB Under 13s Division 2

Sat, 23 Sep,

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 12:00, Ref: Terence Kilpatrick

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 12:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

NRB U13 Division 3

Wed, 20 Sep,

Wed, 20 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U16 Division 1 Championship

Fri, 22 Sep,

Fri, 22 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC