BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: The '92 boys are a special team

I have played on and managed many great Donegal and Ulster teams down the years. But I have made no secret that the All-Ireland winning team of 1992 held a special place in my heart. We had many great days and the odd not so good day as well. We went through a lot together which culminated in winning the All-Ireland in ‘92.

There is a great bond between us. We had a great time and old memories came flooding back as ‘92 was recalled again and again over the weekend.

It is hard to believe it is 25 years. But at times over the weekend it was as if time had stood still.

We were in Dublin for the weekend and were the 25th Anniversary team that were honoured in Croke Park, yesterday. I travelled up on Friday and the boys came up on Saturday morning by bus courtesy of Francie Marley. Francie drove us in ‘92 and he was part of the Donegal team too.

Our first function was the Gaelic Players’ Association Awards function in Croke Park.

I was among the award winners and was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award along with the great Eddie Keher from Kilkenny.

It was so fitting that the boys had a table at the function and I was really delighted that they were there along with all my family.

I’m not one that ever gets too excited with awards. But at the same time I was deeply honoured to be presented with the award. And when you think of it the GAA has been my life and still continues to be until this day and hopefully for a few more years with the help of God.

I wish to thank Dermot Earley and the GPA for the award and the function, it is greatly appreciated by me and my family.

We had dinner and a great night back in the Skylon on Saturday night and then we were in Croke Park, yesterday.

Donegal were popular winners in 1992 and I have to say both the Dublin and Mayo fans gave them a rousing welcome when they were introduced to the crowd.

And I have to say that I was as proud of them as the big man Anthony Molloy led them out on Croke Park once again as I was 25 years ago when they raced onto the hallowed sod to take on the Dubs.

We had another good night back in the Skylon last night and we come home with a bagful of memories and promises to not leave it as long again until we meet up again. The Boys of ‘92 are special.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.