Bonagee United impress with cup victory at Fanad United

Bonagee moved into the second round of the FAI Intermediate Cup with an encouraging and deserved win over two-time Intermediate winners Fanad United at Triagh-A-Loch on Sunday.

Fanad United . . . 1

Bonagee Utd . . . 3

Jamie Lynagh, Matty Harkin and Dean Larkin netted as Tony O’Carroll’s men swept to victory in Fanad for the second successive season in this competition.

Davitt Walsh had given Fanad hope with a 65th minute header, after Bonagee raced into a two-nil lead in a blistering opening.

But within three minutes of Walsh’s goal, Larkin bagged a killer third for Bonagee.

And it was a brilliant move by the visitors.

Debutant Brian McClean, brother of Irish international James, and Aaron Wasson combined to release Harkin down the right and his cross was superbly steered home by Larkin.

In a game that featured no less than eight former Finn Harps senior players, it was Michael Funston who shone brightest with a composed and controlled display in the engine room.

Fanad asked questions of Bonagee in the second half, but the Dry Arch men eased the pressure through Larkin’s precious and priceless strike.

Fanad, riled by a poor first half, were re-energised in part two. Tony McNamee shot at Shane Graham in the opening minute and Marty McAteer whistled narrowly over with a fine attempt.

Bonagee had a glorious chance of a third, but Harkin, one-on-one with Graham, chipped into the arms of the Fanad netminder.

The Fanad United team, pictured before Sunday's tie.



Bonagee had hit the front in the 11th minute. Funston - back with his home club after a stellar 13-year senior career - delivered the ammunition in the form of a searching free from just inside the Fanad half.

Funston’s arrow was flighted perfectly to the path of Lynagh, who riffled home from inside the area.

Bonagee had fired an early warning across the Fanad bows as Graham saved early from Lynagh with Harkin’s follow-up going into the side-netting, although he had strayed offside.

Dean Larkin tested Graham’s grips soon after while, at the other end, Darragh Black’s twisting free kick bent just beyond the far post as it cried out for a finishing touch.

Bonagee were in dreamland as they broke for a second in the 22nd minute. A Fanad corner was cleared and, on the break, Lynagh sent Harkin and Fanad ‘keeper Graham in a chase for possession. Harkin won the race and tucked beyond the advanced Graham to the bottom corner to double the advantage.

The tails of the visitors were up now and Larkin was thwarted by a good challenge from Oisin Langan before Graham gathered a long-range attempt from Daniel Stolarczyk.

In added time at the end of the opening period, Bonagee cried foul when the lively Lynagh went down under the challenge of veteran Marty McAteer, but referee Garvan Taggart - officiating in the Ulster Senior League for the first time - waved away the appeals.

Fanad drew some crimson from Bonagee when Walsh, after McNamee re-directed a cross into the six-yard box with his head, dived to nod home, but the hopes were dashed with Bonagee’s instant response - in keeping with a day of purpose by those in green and gold.

FANAD UTD: Shane Graham; Keelin McElwaine (Peter Curran 67), Matthew Crossan, Oisin Langan, Marty McAteer; Jordan Toland, Caolan Kelly (Eoghan Rafferty 59), Tony McNamee, Kyle Black (Darren McElwaine 76); Darragh Black, Davitt Walsh.

BONAGEE UTD: Paul Simon Tracey; Glenn Gallagher, Caillin McLaughlin, Brian McClean, Rory McCrossan; Jamie Lynagh (Kieran Daffan 85), Daniel Stolarczyk, Michael Funston, Dean Larkin; Matty Harkin, James Carolan (Aaron Wasson 50).

REFEREE: Garvan Taggart.

