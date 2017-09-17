All the results from Mulroy College 5k and 10k races

Mulroy College, Milford hosted its annual 5k and 10k road races on Sunday.

Once again, both events attracted a great turn-out.

Charlie McElwaine of Lifford/Strabane AC was an impressive winner of the 5k race, finishing in a time of 17 minutes 51 seconds.

He had well over a minute to spare on Dinny Doherty of Cranford AC (19.03).

In the 10k race Karol Duggan was fastest in 33 minutes, 27 seconds.

Finn Valley AC's James McFadden was second in 35.20.

Here's a list of the leading runners in both races:

Mulroy College Milford 5k 2017

1. 122 Charlie McElwaine m MO Lifford Strabane AC 17:51,8

2. 102 Dinny Doherty m MO Cranford 19:03,2

3. 880 Natasha Kelly f FO 19:29,6

4. 85 Martin Kerr m MO 20:29,3

5. 141 John Fealty m M50 Fanad 20:43,7

6. 109 Darren Price m MO LAC 22:48,9

7. 110 Martina Carr f FO 23:54,9

8. 101 Peter Russell m MJ Olympian Glenswilly 24:19,3

9. 891 Emma Floyd f FO 25:00,4

10. 900 Caitlin Fletcher f FJ 25:12,3

11. 897 Eamonn Kerr m M40 Ray Men on the Run 25:13,6

12. 88 Breda Doohan f F40 26:08,8

13. 898 Kian Fletcher m MJ 26:28,9

14. 899 Keith Fletcher m M50 247 triathlon 26:29,6

15. 86 Fidelma Mullaney f FO Run for Fun lk 26:42,6

16. 106 Matthew Price m MJ Letterkenny AC 27:19,6

17. 89 Helena Mc Fadden f FO 27:24,2

18. 125 Brendan McShane m M50 27:41,0

19. 90 Malachy O Kane m MJ 28:58,0

20. 896 Lauren Doherty f FJ 29:07,8

21. 893 Iosaf Mc Ateer m MJ 29:12,2

22. 894 Seamus Mc Ateer m M40 29:13,0

23. 886 Niall McMenamin m MJ 30:25,2

24. 87 Mary Hegarty Brogan f FO Run for Fun lk 32:13,2

25. 84 Erin Murphy f MJ 33:40,5

26. 889 Madison Murphy f FJ 33:40,7

27. 126 Sarah McMahon f FJ 34:30,0

28. 107 Emma Price f FJ Letterkenny AC 35:08,3

29. 108 Claire Price m M40 LAC 35:09,2

30. 83 Conor Murphy m MJ 35:33,7

31. 890 Cecilia Murphy f F40 35:52,6

32. 881 Janette Gibbons f F50 37:29,3

33. 882 Shiona McMenamin f FJ 38:19,6

34. 103 Margaret Boyce m M60 40:22,9

35. 123 Eimer Gallagher f FJ 42:46,1

36. 129 Rose Marley f FO 42:46,5

37. 143 Mary Shields f FO 43:14,0

38. 144 Clare Shields f FO 45:09,5

39. 142 Margaret Shields f FO 45:09,6

40. 887 Elizabeth Haughey f FJ 47:04,2

41. 888 Eleanor Haughey f FJ 47:08,9

42. 892 Margaret Floyd f F40 47:35,8

43. 895 Bridget Doherty f FO 47:35,8

44. 885 Lorraine McMenamin f FJ 47:45,6

45. 883 Laura McMenamin f FJ 47:45,6

46. 884 Chloe McMenamin f FJ 47:46,1

47. 128 Kate McMahon f FJ 53:57,2

48. 124 Fiona Gallagher f FJ 61:38,3

49. 121 Patricia Black f FO 61:38,8

50. 105 John Fitzgerald m M60 Milford AC 69:49,2

Mulroy College Milford 10k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 929 Karol Duggan m MO 33:27,6

2. 912 James Mc Fadden m MO Finn Valley AC 35:20,2

3. 952 Edward Harkin m MO Rosses AC 35:58,3

4. 928 Noel Diver m MO 36:24,5

5. 904 Paul Russell m MO Milford AC 36:28,8

6. 911 Anthhony Doherty m M40 Milford AC 37:20,7

7. 956 Michael McHugh m M40 Milford AC 37:41,8

8. 972 Willie Mac Giolla Bhride m MO Rosses 37:50,8

9. 953 Fergal Mc Gee m MO Rosses AC 37:52,9

10. 919 Gavin Crawford m MO 247 triathlon 38:19,9

11. 906 Kevin Logue m MJ Cranford 38:52,3

12. 944 Declan McBride m MO Cranford AC 39:05,9

13. 976 Darragh Kelly m MO Milford AC 39:35,2

14. 945 Liam Doherty m M40 Letterkenny AC 39:46,9

15. 962 Gerard Marley m MO Milford AC 39:55,6

16. 934 Denis Boner m M40 Rosses AC 40:28,1

17. 923 Shauna McGeehann f FO LAC 40:35,3

18. 943 Paul Lynch m MO 40:55,5

19. 946 Edward Sweeney m MO Cranford AC 41:06,4

20. 926 Declan Gill m MO 41:14,0

21. 905 Lyndsey Tyro f FO Orangegrove AC 41:34,5

22. 955 Danny Ferry m MO Rosses AC 42:19,7

23. 975 Rory Gardiner m MJ 42:28,8

24. 922 Irene McFadden f FO LAC 42:29,0

25. 966 Tara Carron f F40 42:29,0

26. 961 Peter O'Donnell m MO Milford AC 42:29,8

27. 935 Damien McVey m MO 43:12,0

28. 917 Liam Tinney m M40 247 triathlon 43:38,6

29. 960 Hugh Coll m M40 Milford AC 43:52,1

30. 951 Gavin O Dónaill m MO 44:04,6

31. 930 Kevin Greenan m M60 LAC 44:31,0

32. 942 Cormac O Kane m M40 Ray Men on the Run 44:58,5

33. 931 Paddy Hannigan m M50 Mulroy College 45:10,3

34. 914 Manus Peoples m M60 Milford AC 45:15,6

35. 918 Pat Brady m M50 247 triathlon 45:19,1

36. 913 Richard Raymond m M60 LAC 46:02,1

37. 916 Evelyn Boyle f F50 Rosses AC 46:11,3

38. 964 John Mc Elwaine m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 46:17,4

39. 907 Mark Carr m MO Milford AC 46:26,6

40. 958 Colette Mc Elwaine f F40 Milford AC 46:56,8

41. 908 Jimmy McBride m M60 Letterkenny AC 47:13,8

42. 938 Kieran Murray m MO Milford AC 47:30,3

43. 939 Grace Doohan f F40 Falcarragh Parkrunners 47:31,6

44. 957 John McGonigle m M40 47:38,0

45. 909 John Ward m MO Milford AC 47:49,5

46. 959 Charles Gallagher m MO 47:53,9

47. 948 Terry Mc Fadden m M40 Milford AC 47:55,0

48. 924 Marian Kerr f F40 LAC 48:30,7

49. 940 James Doherty m M70 Milford AC 48:50,5

50. 954 Frank Mc Gettigan m M50 Milford AC 48:53,5

51. 933 Eoghan Gleeson m M40 Run for Fun lk 49:07,6

52. 968 Martin Temple m MO 49:10,8

53. 974 Tiernan Gardiner m MJ 49:36,5

54. 921 James Gallagher m M40 49:43,4

55. 973 Nancy McNamee f F50 Finn Valley AC 49:49,1

56. 937 Fred Sharkey m M50 Park Run Falcaragh 49:57,9

57. 915 Sean Boyle m M50 50:54,2

58. 925 Liam McLaughlin m M50 51:34,0

59. 932 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 52:26,8

60. 901 Rachael Stivern f FO 52:51,9

61. 927 Patrick Shiels m M50 54:19,0

62. 963 Art Mc Grath m M60 54:19,3

63. 920 Barry Tinney m M40 54:39,9

64. 949 Rosemarie Fitzgearald f FO Run for Fun 54:51,3

65. 947 Ruth McCrudden f F50 55:13,2

66. 936 Patricia Sharkey f F50 Park Run Falcaragh 55:31,7

67. 903 Martin Mc Fadden m M40 55:55,2

68. 941 Catherine McGinley f F50 Falcarragh Parkrunners 56:18,5

69. 950 Eileen Gorman f F50 Milford AC 56:58,9

70. 969 Shaun O Donnell m M50 Swanlings 56:59,7

71. 977 Jean McGlinchey f F50 57:13,6

72. 967 Caitlin Lafferty f F40 Rosses AC 60:30,2

73. 902 Moira Stilvern f F60 61:27,8

74. 971 N.N. 971 61:30,2

75. 965 Declan Black m MO Run for Fun 66:55,6

76. 970 Mary O Donnell f F60 Milford AC 69:49,1