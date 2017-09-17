Naomh Colmcille defeat Letterkenny Gaels to reach Donegal Junior A final

Naomh Colmcille qualified for the Junior A Championship final following their narrow win over Letterkenny Gaels in O’Donnell Park.



Letterkenny Gaels 0-5

Naomh Colmcille 0-8



They opened the scoring with only twenty seconds on the clock when Michael Lynch opened up the Gaels defence and tapped over a fine point.

John Fullerton, Matthew Crossan and Lynch quickly added further points as Naomh Colmcille raced into an early four point lead.

Things could have been different for the Gaels as the Newton ‘keeper John Roulstone pulled off two fine saves to deny Cormac Cannon and Paddy Doherty.

The first Gaels score came from County minor player Shay Doherty. But it was cancelled out by Ciaran Devine. Odhran McMacken pegged a point back with a fine free from 40 metres but Ryan McErlean scored on the stroke of half-time to send Naomh Colmcille in four in front 0-6 to 0-2.

Gaels second half sub Nicky McGarrigle made his presence felt from the throw in and scored a great point from his trusted left boot.

But Matthew Crossan responded within a couple of minutes with his second of the night. Naomh Colmcille had to make a few personnel changes as they lost two men to black cards and they were reduced to 14 when Daniel Clarke picked up a second yellow.

And although Cormac Cannon and Shay Doherty did raise white flags Letterkenny Gaels failed to take advantage of the extra man and Don Hegarty wrapped up the scoring to seal the win for Naomh Colmcille.

Naomh Colmcille will now play either Red Hugh’s or St. Mary's, Convoy in the final.



NAOMH COLMCILLE: J Roulstone; P Friel, A Devenny, E Gillespie; R Hegarty, W Lynch, O Hilley; R McErlean (0-1), C Devine (0-1); M Lynch (0-2), D Clarke, J Fullerton (0-1); W Gillespie, M Crossan (0-2), K Gallagher. Subs, M Friel for W Gillespie; D Hegarty (0-1) for J Fullerton; S Gallagher for M Crossan; Shane McAteer for E Gillespie; C Mathewson for S Gallagher.



LETTERKENNY GAELS: S.Graham; K Kilkenny, R Quinn, C Lynch; B Diver, D Hunter, C Browne; B O'Brien, Ciaran Cannon; S McDonagh, Cormac Cannon (0-1), S Doherty (0-2); P Doherty, O Mac Macken (0-1), J Doran. Subs: Nicky McGarrigle (0-1) for B Diver; Aaron Stewart for P Doherty and Shane Gildea for O MacMacken.

REFEREE: Liam Mc Conigley (Downings).