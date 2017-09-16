DUNGLOE V FOUR MASTERS: Dungloe claim victory and two very precious league points

Ryan Greene and Noel McBride (2) scored the goals as Dungloe picked up two precious league points with victory over Four Masters in Rosses Park.



Dungloe 3-13

Four Masters 0-10



This game was originally fixed for Tir Conaill Park but was moved to Rosses Park when Tir Conaill Park was deemed unplayable.

This was a big two points for Dungloe who had dropped into one of the two relegation spots following Bundoran’s surprise win over Kilcar earlier in the day.

But following this win the Rosses men have jumped to sixth place in the Division One table.

However, they are not out of danger. They are just one point ahead of Glenswilly, Milford and Bundoran, who are all involved in the scramble for survival.

The defeat ended any chance of Four Masters avoiding the drop back down to Division Two next season.

Dungloe led 2-6 to 0-5 at half-time. Ryan Greene and Noel McBride scored the goals.

McBride (2), Greene (2), Shaun McGee and Darren Curran scored the points for the locals.

Thomas McGowan (2), Ryan Haughey, Caolan Loughney and Daire Quinn scored for Four Masters.

Four Masters reduced the margin to four by the end of the third quarter courtesy of points from Kevin McBrearty, Thomas McGowan, Fergal Callaghan and Ryan Haughey.

But Dungloe slipped up a gear again and in the final quarter and it was game set and match for the locals when McBride struck for goal number three.

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Jack Scally, Mark Curran, Doalty Boyle; Christopher Greene, Gerard Walsh, Cory Gallagher (0-1,f); Noel McBride (2-2), Raymond Sweeney; Paul McGarvey, Darren Curran (0-2), Shaun Sharkey (0-1); Ryan Greene (1-2), Conor Greene (0-1,f), Shaun McGee (0-1). Subs: Jason McBride, Shaun Wallace (0-2), Caolan Ward (0-1).

FOUR MASTERS: Eamon Jordan; Ryan O’Donnell, Enda Bonner, Conor Breslin; John Boyle, Kevin Breslin, Daire Quinn (0-1); Leo McHugh, Kevin McBrearty (0-1); Caolan Loughney (0-2), Thomas McGowan (0-3,1f), Fergal Callaghan (0-1); Sean Meehan, Ryan Haughey (0-2), Patrick Reid.