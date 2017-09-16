St. Eunan's hit five goals to clinch Donegal minor title against Kilcar

St. Eunan's made it two county titles inside a few hours in Convoy as their minor footballers collected the county crown thanks to a goal barrage in the opening half.

St. Eunan's 5-10

Kilcar 1-8



The winners started with two goals and then added two more in the final minutes of the first half to more or less seal victory.

The winners led by nine points after just eleven minutes – the goals coming courtesy of Conor O'Donnell (penalty) and Matthew McGovern – before Kilcar scored 1-3 on the bounce to reduce the deficit to three on 22 minutes.

But two further goals from St. Eunan's had them 4-5 to 1-3 up at the break and there was no way back for Kilcar.

See Monday's Donegal People's Press/Donegal Democrat for full report