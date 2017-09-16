NAOMH COLUMBA V CLOUGHANEELY: Cloughaneely take points with late burst to stay on track for promotion

A strong finish from Cloughaneely at Pairc na nGael was enough to get the two league points against Naomh Columba this evening.

Naomh Columba 2-6

Cloughaneely 2-11

The home side, after trailing by four points at the break, stormed into the lead in the third quarter to lead by 2-5 to 1-7, but they were unable to close it out and Cloughaneely came again to outscore the locals by 1-4 to a point in the final quarter.

There was little to report from the opening half as Cloughaneely turned around 0-6 to 0-2 ahead after playing with the breeze.

But there was plenty of action after the break with Paddy Byrne firing home a penalty in the opening minutes before Cloughaneely replied with John Fitzgerald finding the net.

But then a second Naomh Columba goal, palmed home by Conor Carr after good approach work by Philip McNern and Christopher Byrne saw the home side go a point up.

But Cloughaneely hit back and the result means that they stay on course for promotion, which would be some compensation for exiting the championship last weekend.

They are just a point behind Aodh Ruadh with both sides having played 15 games, and the sides have still to meet in Falcarragh. Both sides need just two more league points to clinch promotion but the big battle will be on who will win the Division Two league title.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Kieran McBrearty, Barry Carr, Tadhg McGinley; Paul Doherty, Philip Doherty, Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne (1-1,pen,f), Pauric Ward; Gavin McGinley, Chris Byrne (0-1), Ryan McNern (0-1); Ryan Gillespie (0-1,f), Michael Maguire, Philip McNern (0-2). Subs., Pauric Cunningham for R McNern; Conor Carr (1-0) for G McGinley; Martin Cunningham for Jones.

CLOUGHANEELY: Sean McClafferty; Ciaran McFadden, Martin Ferry, John Harley; Kevin Mulhern (1-0), Leigh O'Brien, Mark Harley; Jason McGgee, Martin McGuire (1-1); Aidan Doohan, Denis Boyle (0-3), John McGarvey; Cillian Gallagher (0-3,1f), Sean McGuire (0-1), John Fitzgerald (1-2). Subs., Ciaran McGeady, Cian McFadden, Michael McGarvey.

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)