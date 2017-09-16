Milford are  the Donegal Minor Division Two champions with victory over Termon

Milford dug deep in the second half to claim a narrow win over Termon in a high quality Donegal Division Two Minor Championship final in O’Donnell Park this afternoon.



Milford 1-14

Termon 2-9



There was only two points in it at the finish but when the fat was in the fire the champions found that little bit extra in the tank.

Three points down with a little over ten minutes remaining Milford went for broke.

Powered by man of the match Ryan McMahon and Ronan Docherty in the middle of the field, they hit the game’s last five points.

Conor McHugh (2,) who had big game at centre half-back, Conor Gormley, Docherty and Barry Toye hit the points as the Sky Blues laid siege on the Termon posts.

Three points separated the teams at half-time as Termon led 2-6 to 1-6 at the end of a lively opening 30 minutes.

Sean McNulty and the impressive Shane Doherty scored the goals for Termon and Ryan McMahon hit the Milford goal from the penalty spot.

McMahon led the early charge for Milford who also had an early points from Conor McHugh.

Termon finally began to get grip around the middle and they were in front on nine minutes when

Sean McNulty added the polish to a fleeting move for the game’s opening goal and a 1-1 to 0-2 lead.

But with McMahon exerting his influence on his way to a man of the match performance Milford had opened up a three point lead, 1-4 to 1-1, by the early minutes of the second quarter.

McMahon hit the points and also tucked away an 18th minute penalty after Ryan Toye was pushed to the ground in the large rectangle.

The goal seemed to spur Termon and they were back on level terms within two minutes after the impressive Shane Doherty raced through for a super Termon goal to tie up the game, 2-1 to 1-4.

And when Eoghan Doherty and Shane Doherty knocked over two points each either side of a well struck Jamie Grant point, Termon were 2-6 to 1-4 to the good.

And while Ronan Docherty and Rory O’Donnell pulled two points back late in the half Termon were still three up, 2-6 to 1-6, as they headed for the dressing rooms.

And with Conor McFadden, Antoin Grant and Shane Doherty matching Milford point for point on the resumption, Termon were still in front, 2-9 to 1-9 with 11 minutes of normal time still on the clock.

But Shane Doherty’s 49th minute point was their last score of the game as Milford took over and stormed to a famous victory with those five unanswered points.



MILFORD: Ryan Flood; Luke Serrinha, Niall Trearty, Conor Cahill; Dane Dunworth, Conor McHugh (0-3), Peter Curran; Ryan McMahon (1-5,pen,3f), Ronan Docherty (0-2); Ryan Toye (0-1), Jamie Lee Blaney, Darragh Greene; Oisin Doherty, Rory O’Donnell (0-2), Dylan Dorrian. Subs: Conor Gormley (0-1) for O Doherty h/t; Dylan Dorrian for J L Blaney 54.

TERMON: Daire Russell; Caolan Gallagher, Ciaran Black, Rhys Mullen; Mark Sweeney, Oisin Cassidy, Brian Alcorn; Barry Gallagher, Ruairi Dennehy; Sean McNulty (1-0), Shane Doherty (1-3,1f), Conor McFadden (0-1); Jamie Grant (0-1), Eoin Doherty(0-3,2f), Antoin Grant (0-1). Subs: Alfie Doogan for C McFadden 45; Conor McFadden for O Cassidy 55 inj; Derek Harkin for C Gallagher 62.



REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)