ST. EUNAN'S V DUNGLOE: Letterkenny side take the Donegal U-14 title with victory over Dungloe

St. Eunan's dominance of underage football in Donegal continues as they lifted the u-14 title in Convoy, proving too strong for a galant Dungloe side.

St. Eunan's 3-12

Dungloe 1-06

While they had just four point to spare at the interval (1-5 to 0-4), the result was never really in doubt although two late goals put a flattering look on the scoreboard.

David Boyle, who finished with 1-5) got the St. Eunan's first half goal and it had a touch of fortune about it, while Nathan Plumb and Sean McVeigh added late second half goals.

Oisin Caulfield had the goal for the Dungloe side, who battled gamely to the end. Both sides were reduced to 14 in the second half Thomas Crossan and Oisin Caulfield were shown straight red cards following an altercation.



See full report in Monday's Donegal People's Press/Donegal Democrat.