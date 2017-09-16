BUNDORAN V KILCAR: Bundoran get revenge for championship defeat with good league win

What a difference a week makes. Bundoran turned the tables on Kilcar for their championship defeat on Sunday last by coming out on top in the league encounter at Gaelic Park this afternoon

Bundoran 2-11

Kilcar 1-13

Bundoran had Jamie Brennan and Tommy Hourihane back while Kilcar were without Patrick McBrearty and the Ryan McHugh while Mark McHugh only came on as a substitute late on.

After an even opening when both sides shared the first six points, Kilcar took the lead through an Ashley Carr penalty.

Bundoran hit back and a goal from Jamie Brennan and a penalty from Christy Keaney had the Realt na Mara men six points to the good at the break, 2-8 to 1-5.

Kilcar got back within striking distance in the second half with Stephen McBrearty, Eoin McHugh, Matthew McClean and Ashley Carr on target, but Jamie Brennan kept Bundoran ticking over.

His three second half points proved to be enough to give Bundoran a much needed two points and keep their hopes of survival in Division One alive.

Kilcar did have a late chance from a free but they elected to go short and referee Andrew Mullin blew for full time.

Both sides picked up a black card each in the second half, Paul Murphy for Bundoran and Conor McShane for Kilcar.

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Diarmuid McCaughey, Peter McGonagle, Niall Carr; Paul Brennan, Michael McEniff (0-2,1f), Paul Murphy; Gary Clancy (0-2,1f), Ciaran McCaughey; Diarmuid Spratt, Tommy Hourihane (0-1), Alan Russell (0-1); Jamie Brennan (1-5,1f), Christy Keaney (1-0,pen), Cian McEniff. Subs., Timmy Goverov for D McCaughey; Sean Gilmartin for P Murphy bcard.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Daniel Lyons, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Cormac Cannon, Michael Hegarty, Barry Shovlin; Ciaran McGinley, Shane Gallagher; Matthew McClean (0-1), Eoin McHugh (0-2), Conor Doherty (0-2); Ashley Carr (1-3,pen,2f), Stephen McBrearty (0-3,2f), Mark Sweeney (0-2). Subs., Stephen Shovlin for Lyons; Mark McHugh for S Gallagher; Darragh O'Donnell for M McClean; Patrick Gallagher for C McShane bcard.

REFEREE: Andrew Mullin (Killybegs)