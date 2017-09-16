Glenfin are Donegal U-14 Division Two champions after hard fought win over Termon

Glenfin dug deepest when it mattered most to claim the Donegal U-14 Division Two Championship title against Termon in O’Donnell Park this afternoon.



Glenfin 1-8

Termon 1-7

(after extra-time)



It took extra-time to finally settle what was a hard fought encounter after the teams ended level at the end of normal time, Glenfin 1-4, Termon 0-7.

Termon started well but Glenfin led by three points, 0-4 to 0-1 at half-time after Termon were guilty for not being direct enough in their play.

Ciaran McCormack polished off a sweeping for the game’s opening score on six minutes for Termon.

The Burn Road men were really rampant in the early stages and Kevin Gallagher had to dive full stretch to deny Manus O’Donnell from close range.

Glenfin full-back Sean Bonner also got back to take the ball off his own line after Caolan Reid had seemed to do everything right when he chipped the ‘keeper.

Daniel Marley finally got Glenfin off the mark when he converted from outside the D. Shaun Ward added two quick close-in frees for the boys from the Gaeltacht Lár.

And they went in three up after Josh Marley hit their first from play.

Glenfin got the second half off to a dream start courtesy of a Cahar O’Hare goal. The ball went in off O’Hare after Thomas Cannon failed to make contact with a long delivery from out on the right wing.

That was five minutes into the new half and Glenfin now led 1-4 to 0-1.

But they did not score again in the remaining 25 plus minutes as Termon stormed back into the game. And Kevin Gallagher in the Glenfin goals made two full stretch saves before the scores started to flow for Termon.

Oisin Harkin, Manus O’Donnell, Kevin McGettigan, Eoin Quinn and Rory McGrenra (2) all hit the target for Termon to tie up the game with ten minutes remaining.

The two sides had chances in the closing exchanges but with defences on top there were no more scores and so it went to extra time.

Glenfin had the better of the first period of extra-time and the led 1-6 to 0-7 at the end of the first period. Josh Bradley and Shaun Ward scored the points.

Termon took the lead in the second period after Manus O’Donnell pounced for a goal.

But Glenfin dug deepest in the closing minutes and thanks to late points Luke McGlynn and Shane Ward they claimed the Division Two title by the slimmest of margins.

GLENFIN: Kevin Gallagher; James Bonner, Sean Bonner, Ross Bradley; Ronan McCormick, Josh Bradley (0-2), Jack Long; Niamh Doherty, Cormac Bonner; Odhran O’Connor, Shaun Ward (0-4,4f), Dara Carroll; Daniel Marley (0-1,f), Cahar O’Hare (1-0), Gavin McCormick. Subs: Oisin McGlynn for R Bradley 34 inj; Luke McGlynn (0-1) for G McCormick 46; Derek Harkin for L McGlynn, Gavin McCormack for D Carroll 70, Luke McGlynn for C O’Hare 72.



TERMON: Thomas Cannon; Oisin Kelly, Mark Toye, Blake Boal; Eoin Boyle, Cormac Gallagher, Luke Downey; Kevin McGettigan (0-1), Eoin Browne; Rory McGrenra (0-2,2f), Oisin Harkin (0-1,f), Eoghan Quinn (0-1); Ciaran McCormick (0-1), Manus O’Donnell (1-1), Caolan Reid. Sub: Jamie Doherty for R McGrenra, 50



REFEREE: Paul Clifford (Buncrana)