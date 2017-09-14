Donegal jetsetter Leo McLoone wins on the double on both sides of Atlantic

Leo McLoone must surely have set something of a record at the weekend by playing two games either side of the Atlantic in the space of 24 hours.

The Naomh Conaill club man featured for Naomh Conaill in their Donegal Senior Championship quarter-final win over Killybegs in Pearse Park, Ardara, on Saturday night.

He played the last ten minutes in that game after being sprung from the bench as Naomh Conaill finally shook of Killybegs to emerge four point winners, 2-13 to 0-15. Twenty four hours later he lined out at midfield for Donegal New York in Gaelic Park, New York, in the New York Senior Championship final against Monaghan.

Donegal won that game 2-13 to 1-8 with McLoone getting on the scoresheet.

After the game in Ardara, Leo worked in the family bar in Glenties for a number of hours before heading off to Dublin at 2.30 am on Sunday to catch an 8 am flight to New York.

He touched down in the Big Apple at 11 am local time and was in Gaelic Park in plenty of time for the 3 pm throw-in time.

It was back to Kennedy International Airport following a short celebration in Gaelic Park to catch a flight back to Ireland and he was back in Donegal on Monday afternoon.

Leo McLoone a true jet setting footballer.

Leo was one of eight Donegal footballers that were in the New York squad for Sunday’s big game, in the Big Apple.

Man of the match Odhran MacNiallais from Gaoth Dobhair, Peter Witherow, St Eunan’s and the St Michael’s trio of Stephen Doak, Peter Witherow and Antoin McFadden were all in the starting team.

Shane Murrin from Killybegs and Peter McNelis, Ardara were also in the squad.

The team manager was James McFadden from St Michael’s.

DONEGAL: Brian Cullinan; Stephen Doak, Neil Collins, Peter Witherow; Fergal Durkan, Antoin McFadden, Paddy Boyle; Leo McLoone, Peter Acheson; Garth McKindless, Keith Quinn, Ross Wherity; Niall Feely, Odhran MacNiallais, Eugene McVerry.