Skills Academy selection for Cody Dunnion

Congratulations to Cody Dunnion, a 1st year student in Loreto Milford, on his selection for the Regional Skills Academy Programme with Swim Ulster/Swim Ireland.

Cody swims with Swilly Seals as part of the A Squad under the instruction of Head Coach Chris Hudy.

Cody was rewarded for an excellent season. In May he won the All-Ireland 50m Breast Stroke, in April he won two gold and two bronze at the Ulster Age-Group and Youth Championships and then performed exceptionally well at the Division 1 Irish Age-Group Championships in July .

Only 40 athletes are selected in Ulster and it is seen as the first stepping block to the Ulster Squad and Pathway Programmes.

At the Skills Academy Cody will participate in training days focusing on each stroke and race skills.

As part of the Academy Cody will be prioritized for any holiday skill camps and educational workshops.