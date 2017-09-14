Gaoth Dobhair are Donegal Youth Golf Champions after thrilling win

Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club are Donegal Youth Champions for 2017 after a titanic struggle that went to the final putt.

In the 1st leg of the final, Ballybofey and Stranorlar led by 2 matches to 1 so it was all to play for on Sunday in Gaoth Dobhair for the 2nd leg. In very stormy weather both teams made light of the elements in a highly entertaining final.

After 11 holes Gaoth Dobhair were very much in the ascendancy leading in all 3 matches 3 up in the 1st match, 4 up in match 2 and 3 up in the 3rd match.

However, the first match ahead on the 18th was to make the difference with Jamie Doherty (Gaoth Dobhair G.C.) sinking the vital putt to win the Donegal Youth Matchplay 2017. Well done to both clubs and especially the managers, Michael Doherty (Gaoth Dobhair) and Barry Mc Menamin (Ballybofey and Stranorlar) who made it a great final with sportsmanship and youth golf the real winner.



A jovial exchange before the Final of the Donegal Youth Golf Matchplay - Michael Doherty (Gaoth Dobhair G.C.) Edward Harvey (Convenor) and Barry McMenamin (Ballybofey and Stranorlar G.C.)



Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club, Runners-up, Donegal Youth Matchplay: Back: Michael Curran, Joel Bradley Walsh, Patrick Patton, John Moore and Barry McMenamin (Manager)

Front: Ryan Griffin, Oran Allen and Thomas McMenamin.

Schools golf

Meanwhile the draw for the Derryveagh Crystal Donegal School’s Golf 2018 competition has been made.

All matches to be played by October 20th. Each school will play three tournaments in each group, with winner and best runner up going through to the final

Group 1

Carndonagh C.S.

Ghaothdobhair Pobailoscoil

St. Columba’s College

Group 2

Abbey V.S. , Donegal Town

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Loreto Community School, Milford

Group 3

Crana College

Rosses C.S.

Scoil Mhuire ,Buncrana.